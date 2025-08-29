Wine Walk returns with new lineup of themes

September kicks off the busiest time of the year in terms of community events in Boulder City.

One of the more popular walks in 2023 was pirate night.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos The 2025-2026 Wine Walk season is just a couple of weeks away and has a full line-up of themes. The one shown was from the Disney Wine Walk.

One that is not only becoming more popular but stretches well into spring is the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s Wine Walk, now in its eighth year.

“It’s gone from 70 people the first month to 525 this last April.,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said. “We are grateful to be meeting our mission of driving more guests into the local businesses.”

Since those early days, she said they average about 400 participants each month.

This year’s lineup, which includes a different theme on the second Saturday of each month, includes the following:

September – Tea Party Walk

October – Halloween Costume Walk

November – Disco/Glow Walk

December – Ugly Sweater Walk

January – Sports Team Walk

February – Love is in the Air Walk

March – Prom Night Walk

April – Circus Walk

The check-in for each event is at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As to how they come up with the monthly themes, Rowland Lagan said, “We hold a merchants’ meeting each year in August and gather theme ideas. We just held this year’s meeting last week and have ideas for the 26-27 season now. Our board of directors also has a final say on the themes selected.”

She went on to say, “The regular guests love the themes and give us that feedback often. They also let us know when we don’t hit the mark. I tend to hear that message a little louder.”

This will be the first full season with the Best Dam 411 Infomobile as the check-in location. This was funded by a grant from the Nevada Commission on Tourism and will serve as the information center for special events, a performing stage when needed, a mobile recording studio for the best dam podcast and a mobile billboard that will exclaim the amazing Boulder City tourism message.

The Wine Walk is a joint effort between the chamber and the various merchants that open their doors to the attendees.

“They (businesses) are always quite grateful that we host this event,” Rowland Lagan said. “For those months when traditional visitation numbers are down, it truly helps get them through the month.”

For information, visit bestdamwinewalk.com or call 702-293-2034.