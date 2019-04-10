Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s

Wine Women & Shoes will be held Sunday, April 28, to raise funds for St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City and honor Boulder City resident and philanthropist Linda Faiss.

The third annual Wine Women & Shoes event will raise funds for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children while honoring Boulder City resident and philanthropist Linda Faiss.

To be held Sunday, April 28 at Enclave in Las Vegas, the event also will feature a fashion show by Catou designer Berny Martin.

A blend of fashion, compassion and putting the “fun” in fundraiser, the event gives supporters the opportunity to get glamorous with their friends while enjoying varietals from winemakers and fashions. Wine Women & Shoes events are held nationwide; St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is the only charity with the rights to produce this event in Nevada.

“St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has been a part of my heart for nearly four decades,” said Faiss, president of Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Government Affairs. “I can’t imagine a more important cause than to help children who through no fault of their own have been abused and abandoned by their families or society. I’m so proud to serve on this board of trustees that is courageously expanding St. Jude’s Ranch for Children mission with the development of the nation’s first residential Healing Center for children who are victims of sex trafficking. This underserved population has been overlooked by the community at large for far too long.”

Scheduled from 1-5 p.m., the event will feature a fashion show, a wine tasting, appetizers, brunch, a designer marketplace, silent and live auctions and a “Best in Shoe” contest, along with special recognition for Faiss. Additionally there will be entertainment by Zowie Bowie and Nieve Malandra.

Celebrity host Jason Feinberg will serve as emcee and Jeff Manning will be the auctioneer.

Tickets are $250 for a VIP experience including a swag bag, appetizers, brunch and a fashion show, and VIP tables of 10 are available for $3,000 by visiting www.winewomenandshoes.com/lv or calling 702-294-7167.

The Enclave is at 5810 S. Eastern Ave.