Where passion meets performance

BCHS has many performing and fine art programs to meet the needs of our very talented youth in Boulder City.

Our programs consist, but are not limited to: band (both concert and jazz band), choir, and a theater program.

The band at BCHS is very busy throughout the year. Not only are they performing at our home games, assemblies and concerts, they have festivals of their own. The festivals are an annual CCSD event that specializes in highlighting performing groups. Each performance consists of several pieces that will then be critiqued and evaluated by a group of adequate professionals. Some of these professionals consist of college professors, former music directors, and music educators. Although these festivals are not necessarily a competition, it gives our music program a chance to show off their stellar skills and talents.

Our band director, Dr. Holly, not only is in charge of our concert and jazz band, but concert choir as well. Choir, similarly to the band, sings the national anthem at all of our home events, has their own concerts and even performs at community events as well! This isn’t all they prepare for though, they have festivals of their own. On March 31, our concert choir performed and received the score of one. Dr. Holly, in only his two years here at Boulder City High School, has mentored over 80 students in these programs (some being in more than just one). BCHS jazz band will be performing at their own festival on April 22, at Green Valley High School.

BCHS doesn’t just have talented music programs, there is also an equally-as-talented theater program. Currently at BCHS, our theater program is in the process of performing our second play of the year, a musical. This spring production is titled, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The performance in a nutshell is about contestants from all different backgrounds who face their own internal struggles as they battle to be the champion of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

As well as the deep connection you may feel for the contestants, the musical also provides a comedic and interactive production for all ages. Theater director Ms. Phenix, our actors, and our tech crew have been hard at work to make this amazing production come to life. As well as our theater program, our band will also be performing at this musical, something the students at BCHS have not seen since before Covid-19. If you would like to see the youth at BCHS do what they love, the performance dates will be April 9-11 at 6 p.m. in the Boulder City High School Theatre.

Our theater program has around 15 students participating and has been directed by Ms. Phenix for years at BCHS as well as other high schools. Senior actress, M. Victoria Gell, said, “I think the fine arts program at BCHS is so impactful. Being a part of the theater department has helped me in so many ways, and although we are still trying to grow in quantity, we support each other and help each other grow. Being a part of the arts program at Boulder City High School has been so beneficial in my day-to-day life.”

As a small school, BCHS gives everyone willing to try, incredible opportunities to show their talents to the community. Our high school also recently conducted a field trip exclusively for our theater tech. These students were given the opportunity to see how Allegiant Stadium manages their performances and technology.