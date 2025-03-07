47°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

What’s Happening Every 15 Minutes?

By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor of The Eagle Press
March 6, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

More than $259 billion dollars are spent on alcohol per year in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans go to the bar at least once a week. Nearly 3% of alcohol is stolen. More than 9% of Americans drink daily, as 29 million people are alcoholics in the U.S. More than 18 million people are impaired while driving, having about one million DUI charges. And every 15 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in an accident due to those who drive under the influence.

Despite how preventable it is, driving under the influence is devastatingly one of the most common types of accidents we have in America.

In 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 37 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 39 minutes.

Alcohol-related crashes have gone up by thousands since 2018 to 2023 with a total of 12,947 accidents. Just Las Vegas itself has been claimed to be one of the most dangerous cities due to its 8,580 drunk driving accidents.

Back in 2009, CCSD acknowledged this matter and decided to bring awareness to this issue creating the “Every 15 Minutes” program.

The Every 15 Minutes program is a two-day project that challenges high-schoolers to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions, and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, their community, and many others. Every other year, Boulder City High School takes time to create this demonstration for students to witness.

BCHS has recently been working on their reenactment of the Every 15 Minutes project for students to see on March 13 and 14. Students at BCHS will have the opportunity to sign up to participate in this program and 12 will be chosen to act in the presentation and represent the care that BCHS takes, with the help of national awareness agencies, in representing these serious topics. These students will have to be without any sort of connections to family or friends for two days in order to make it more realistic. On top of that realism, police officers will go to their parents’ door saying that their child has been in a drunk driving accident and did not make it out. Barbara Agostini, registrar and counseling secretary at BCHS, is the administrator for this program. She has been taking initiative for the program alongside School Resource Officer Eric Prunty and firefighter Brian Shea, who have also been greatly involved.

The reenactment consists of a live crash of two vehicles tangled together being pulled apart with the volunteered students in them. Students are pulled out of class to see the collision, detachment of the cars, and their friends and peers in a fatal wreck. While the cars are being cut open to detach them, the victims who are alive are removed by ambulance and taken away by helicopter. After this, a video will be presented to the students of the victims during the accident, while in the hospital, and in court. When asked about the process, Agostini said, “The Every 15 Minutes program takes many months to plan. We have to coordinate with BC Police, BC Fire, Big John’s Towing, BC Hospital, Mercy Air, BC courts, and speakers.”

The purpose of Every 15 Minutes is to reduce alcohol-related incidents, especially among young people. It is to encourage everyone to not drive under the influence and to think about not yourself but your family, friends, and even the community that you affect when you drive under the influence. So that the next time high-schoolers go drinking at that house party or bonfire with college kids who think it is rebellious to provide them with alcohol, they can think twice. People never think it is them in that situation, until it is.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
What is a colonoscopy and why you need one
By Boulder City Hospital

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
King looking to fill key positions
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

bcr default image
City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

bcr default image
Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Seniors turning the page
By Abby Francis Editor-In-Chief, BCHS Eagle Press

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

bcr default image
Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.