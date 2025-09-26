What is a PSA test and why you need one

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. But each man’s risk of prostate cancer can vary, based on his age, race, ethnicity, and other factors. For example, prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men. About six in 10 prostate cancers are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age of men when they are first diagnosed is about 67. Prostate cancer risk is also higher in African American men and in Caribbean men of African ancestry than in men of other races (cancer.org).

Whether you should get a PSA test depends on your age, risk factors, and overall health. Below is a breakdown of current guidelines from major medical organizations like the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Urological Association (AUA).

Speak to your health care provider about a plan of action that’s appropriate for you. Having a conversation with your doctor about your prostate health is a great opportunity to become informed. A doctor should provide enough information for you to make an informed decision, so don’t hesitate to ask about their recommendations and how they align with your personal health goals. Bottom line: you’re aged 55-69; you have risk factors; you’re concerned about prostate health.

Who Should Consider a PSA Test?

Men aged 55–69: This age group benefits most from screening in terms of early detection.

Men aged 40–54 at higher risk, including: African American men, men with a family history of prostate cancer (especially if a father or brother had it before age 65)

Men aged 70+: Speak to your health care provider about what test is right for you.

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test results are measured in nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood. There isn’t a universally agreed-upon “normal” PSA level, as it can vary based on age, race, and other factors. However, there are general guidelines that can help doctors assess PSA results.

General Guidelines for PSA Ranges by Age

Under Age 50: A normal PSA Level is below 2.5ng/mL.

Age 50-59: A normal PSA Level is below 3.5ng/mL.

Age 60-69: A normal PSA Level is below 4.5ng/mL.

Age 70 and older: A normal PSA Level is below 6.5ng/mL. Please note these ranges are rough guidelines, and factors like race, family history, and general health can affect what’s considered “normal” for you.

Ready to Speak to Your Health Care Provider?

When considering a PSA test, it’s important to ask your doctor questions that help you understand the pros and cons of screening, especially given your age, risk factors, and overall health. Here’s a simple question plan to help you have a results-oriented conversation.

• Do I need a PSA test?

• What are the risks and benefits of getting a PSA test?

• If I get a PSA test, what happens if the result is abnormal?

• Are there any other ways to monitor prostate health besides the PSA test?

• Am I at higher risk for prostate cancer?

• Should I start PSA screening earlier because of my family history, race, or other risk factors?

• If I start PSA testing, how often should I have it done?

• What should I do if my PSA level is borderline or fluctuates over time?

• Given my overall health, do the benefits of PSA testing outweigh the potential downsides for me?

• What happens if I choose not to get the PSA test?