46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Turkey cooking gobbledygook simplified

By Norma Vally Home Matters
November 9, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can b ...
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can be a challenge. One thing, however, is essential: a meat thermometer to check its temperature for proper doneness.

The aroma of a roasting turkey filling our home is inextricably related to Thanksgiving. The association is so strong, this national holiday, officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, is informally called Turkey Day.

Ever wonder why a country and bird share the same name. According to Merriam-Webster.com, the name “turkey” came to us by way of Mexico, then to England and back to the New World. “When the Spanish arrived in Mexico in the 16th century they encountered the already-domesticated common turkey … By 1541, the birds had arrived in England. (The English) gave the Turks credit for any number of new imports: maize was Turkish wheat, and pumpkins were Turkish cucumbers — though both were actually New World plants … So the new bird was soon being called a turkey-cock, a name eventually shortened to turkey.”

Having solved the mystery meat name, let’s move on to how to cook one, which in some households may still remain a mystery.

Opposing cooking methods are too many to count, save one important detail — a safe internal temperature — but even that number varies. The United States Department of Agriculture says an internal temp of at least 165 F. Butterball.com breaks it down: 180 F in the thigh, 170 F in the breast and 165 F in the stuffing. I guess the only common denominator is needing a meat thermometer.

To baste or not to baste? High temperature or slow, low roasting? Brine it? Bag it? Deciphering which cooking method is best can make you want to toss the Tom and order in.

In an effort to ease the confusion, here are three trusted methods.

Simple and easy:

■ Preheat the oven to 450 F, then drop it to 350 F once the turkey goes in.

■ Cook for 13 minutes per pound (15 minutes if stuffed).

■ Check for doneness at the thickest part of thigh, minimum of 165 F.

■ Let it rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.

Wet brine:

The salt of a wet (or dry) brine causes the flesh strands to break down and tenderizes the meat.

■ Use a large 5-gallon, noncorrosive container and add 2 gallons of water, 2 cups of coarse sea salt or kosher salt, and flavoring ingredients like peppercorns, garlic, citrus fruits, Worcestershire, etc.

■ Submerge a whole cleaned thawed turkey (giblets removed), cover and let soak for maximum of 24 hours. (If there’s no room in your fridge, place the container in a large cooler with ice.)

■ Remove the bird, pat dry and let stand for an hour before cooking. Follow your preferred cooking method, but be mindful that no additional salt will be needed.

Bag it:

Reynolds Kitchens Oven Bags work like magic. I don’t know how a sealed bag can procure a crisp golden brown and tender turkey, but it does, all without basting the bird or the bag burning. Find recipes on the box or reynoldsbrands.com.

A tech note about meat thermometers: I recently discovered the MEATER. It’s a wireless smart meat thermometer that includes a MEATER app, with a probe that sends updates to your phone while the meat is cooking.

Still have questions? Call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 800-Butterball (800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456. They’re even open on Thanksgiving Day.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
Entries sought for Christmas parade
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

(Photo courtesy of Connor Mozur) Connor Mozur created signs for the Boulder City Library warni ...
Scout earns Eagle honor
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School freshman Connor Mozur has earned the highest ranking possible from the Boy Scouts of America: Eagle Scout. Only 4 percent of Scouts have earned Eagle Scout ranking since the Boy Scouts of America’s inception in 1911.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Walt West answers questions from a ...
Tales of Tails
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) How much water a rose needs depends on its size and the temperature.
Artificial turf can overheat trees
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have three trees in my backyard that are showing some branches dying. I recently had my lawn replaced with artificial grass and was wondering if it was because of that.

(Photo courtesy Desert Sun Realty) Terry and Jeri Goodkind designed the 1,712-square-foot secon ...
B-hill estate of late author for sale
By Valerie Putnam Special to the Boulder City Review

Best known for the fantasy series “The Sword of Truth,” the late novelist Terry Goodkind’s creative expression is evident throughout his Boulder City estate.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Entries in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas ...
Entries sought for holiday contests
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the Boulder City Review’s annual holiday contests.

(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Seven framed and mounted pictures drawn by Ukrainian ...
Local kids create artwork to aid Ukrainian children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local children joined efforts with children from the Ukraine to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This apricot tree is getting water and fertilizer from the nearby l ...
Tree roots will follow easiest path to water
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Recently our neighbors converted their front lawn to artificial turf. The trees were getting some good moisture from their grass, and now they won’t. The other two sides of the trees are on the street side and the driveway side. Will the trees start to deteriorate?

(Photo courtesy Erik Gloege) Longtime friends Adrian Leon, left, and Erik Gloege were able to c ...
City ideal place for longtime friends’ first collaboration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Done in the spirit of days gone by when neighborhood children would get together and put on a show in their garage, longtime friends Erik Gloege of Boulder City and Adrian Leon of Los Angeles collaborated on a full-length film that was filmed primarily within the community.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk dec ...
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.