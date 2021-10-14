Trunk or Treat remains drive-thru event this year

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will again be a drive-thru affair at Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It will be a drive-thru affair like the previous year, and cars should enter the park from Commons Way. It’s $10 per vehicle to participate.

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will again be a drive-thru affair at Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

The annual event takes place from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. Cars will be in the parking lot with Halloween goodies and their hosts will be handing candy out to children as they are driven through the park.

“Any business can participate as a ‘trunk’ giving out candy, toys and business information/specials for the adults,” wrote Kassie Ackerson, officer manager for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, in an email.

There will also be games and prize giveaways to entertain everyone as they enter the park.

The cost to participate is $10 per car. Those attending are asked to use the park entrance on Commons Way off of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Last year the chamber, which sponsors the annual event, opted for the drive-thru format for Trunk or Treat due to the limitations on social gatherings as a result of the pandemic. Ackerman said the chamber board decided to continue that format for one more year.

They anticipate that between 600 and 1,000 children will participate.

To sign up to host a trunk or to donate candy, contact Ackerson at kassie@bouldercityreview.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.