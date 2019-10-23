Treats, contests highlight holiday celebration

This weekend, Veterans’ Memorial Park will be filled with ghosts, goblins and emblems of Halloween for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

The Hallam family came to last year's annual Trunk or Treat event put on by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. This year's event is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Admission is $10 per car, and parking starts at 3:30 p.m. Activities start at 4 p.m., and trick or treating will start at 5 p.m.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, and admission is $10 per vehicle.

“Trunk decorating can begin earlier in the park for those more elaborate set-ups, but we will be coming around selling the parking pass to anyone still in the park at 3:30 p.m.,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber. “Activities on the field begin at 4 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat horn is blown at 5 p.m. to begin treating.”

As in the past, this year’s Trunk or Treat will have the Cooky Costume Contest, a haunted hayride through the Freaky Forest and the Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum haunted house.

Rowland-Lagan said the costume contest has four categories: family fun, family, groups or couples; infant adorbs, children from birth to 10 years old; young stars, children from 11-17 years old; and adult boo bash, 18 and older. There will be cash prizes awarded for each category.

Businesses will also have games set up for the trick or treaters to play.

All of these activities are included in the price of admission. A food truck will be on-site with items available for purchase.

“I would really like to stress this year that we need lots of willing residents to come out and pass out candy at their trunks for the children,” said Rowland-Lagan. “We noted a decline in the number of trunks handing out and a dramatic increase in the number of guests trick or treating so there just wasn’t as much to go around for everyone. We’d love to have tons of candy and tons of kids to make happy in this safe environment.”

Veterans’ Memorial Park is at 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

For more information, call the chamber at 702-293-2034.

