50°F
weather icon Rain
Boulder City NV
Community

Traditional soup comforting year-round

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
March 24, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sund ...
(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sundown Saturday, but is good and comforting year-round.

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich savory chicken broth with tender pieces of chicken and pillowy, cloud-like dumplings made from matzo. Anytime I see it on the menu at a deli I order it, especially if I’m in need of revitalization. They don’t call it Jewish penicillin for nothing.

Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins this Saturday. Passover commemorates the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt, and their transition from slavery to freedom. One of the dietary practices observed during Passover is the absence of foods with leavening. That’s where the matzo comes in, as it’s an unleavened cracker.

If you’re making this for Passover, a word about baking powder. For the easiest preparation and nicest dumpling texture, you can use a “kosher for Passover” baking powder. Or omit the baking powder entirely in the spirit of the holiday.

This recipe calls for schmaltz, which is rendered poultry fat and it’s crazy delicious. Schmaltz adds richness and tremendous flavor to the matzo balls. Should you choose not to use schmaltz, you can substitute olive, vegetable or coconut oil.

MATZO BALL SOUP

First, we make a rich broth, as we render a little chicken fat (schmaltz) for the matzo balls. Then we prepare and cook the matzo balls in the soup.

Yield: 10 (1½ cup) servings

Time: 2 hours, 1 hour unattended

What you’ll need:

For the broth:

3 chicken breasts; must be bone in, skin on

1 whole stalk celery, divided

1 pound carrots, peeled, divided

1 yellow onion, skin on, rinsed clean

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Fresh dill (½ ounce)

For the matzo balls:

1 cup matzo meal (or crushed matzo)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

4 eggs

¼ cup chicken broth

¼ cup schmaltz

Here’s how:

In a stock pot with a lid, begin heating 5 quarts of water. Remove the skin and any visible fat from the chicken breasts and reserve. Place chicken breasts in the pot. Reserve four ribs of celery and roughly chop the rest. Reserve three carrots and roughly chop the rest. Smash the garlic cloves. Cut the onion into quarters, reserving about a tablespoon for the schmaltz.

Put the chopped vegetables in the pot. Once the water boils, lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and set a timer for 30 minutes. From this point on, don’t let the soup come to a rolling boil or the broth may become cloudy.

Meanwhile, place the chicken skin, 2 tablespoons of water and about 1 tablespoon minced onion in a small pan set on very low heat to render the fat.

At 30 minutes, remove the chicken breasts and let cool enough to touch, separate the breast meat and put in the fridge, then put the bones back in the pot. At this point you can walk away for an hour while the broth simmers and the fat renders.

After an hour, remove the fat from the heat, let cool and measure the amount rendered. We’re hoping for ¼ cup. If it’s less than that, add your oil of choice (olive, vegetable, coconut) to make ¼ cup.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the matzo meal, salt, baking powder, onion powder and garlic powder. In another bowl whisk together the eggs, broth (cooled if from the pot), and schmaltz. Add that to the matzo mixture, stirring until combined. Cover the matzo mixture with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes to absorb the moisture and until quite firm.

Meanwhile, carefully remove and discard the vegetables and bones from the broth. Strain the broth through a mesh strainer to remove any rogue bits. Place the broth back in the pot and heat to a simmer.

Slice the reserved carrot and celery, shred the chicken breast, and add them to the broth. Add salt and a few sprigs of dill.

Retrieve the matzo mixture and form it into about 24 walnut-sized balls. Drop the balls into the simmering soup and cover for 30 minutes without removing the lid. Seriously, don’t peek. They need the steam. Make sure the soup is gently simmering the entire time. The balls will double in size as they cook.

To serve, place two matzo balls in a bowl and ladle soup over the top. Garnish with fresh dill.

To store leftover soup, remove the matzo balls and store separately or they get mushy and make the broth cloudy.

Every family has their own way of making chicken soup, this just happens to be my family’s favorite. Now, I don’t pretend that this recipe would fool the folks at Katz’s Delicatessen, but it’s really delicious.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada citizen a Revolutionary descendant
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The National Sons of the American Revolution was formed in 1876 by John Austin Stevens, who envisioned a hereditary social group. In 1889, William Osborn McDowell formed a similar group and decided to expand it to be a mass movement of descendants of Revolutionary patriots as opposed to a more closed social club that Stevens had formed. Additionally, McDowell was instrumental in forming the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890. A chapter of that organization thrives in Nevada.

(Patti Diamond) You can hide vegetables from picky eaters in sauces and dishes such as this ma ...
Get saucy to hide vegetables from picky eaters
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Even the most enthusiastic vegetable lovers can have a hard time getting that five a day. But when you have kids who act like you’re trying to poison them with peas, it’s even harder. That said, I’m not above suggesting you sneak veggies into your children’s food. Welcome to this episode of “Crouching Mother, Hidden Veggies.”

Getty Images
Barley ‘burglary’ lands Eureka its first jail
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Since 1865, the bustling mining camp of Eureka, an offshoot of Austin, was rolling along nicely, producing a wealth of ore for the stamp mills.

(Norma Vally) Instead of trying - and failing - to match a field of tiles when one has broken, ...
Accentuate the positive with artistic tiles
By Norma Vally Home Matters

One or a few cracked, loose or chipped tiles can downgrade the look and even function of an entire floor, wall or countertop, especially if they’re situated in a high usage or visible area. In a bathtub/shower or any wet location, marred tiles can lead to water damage to the substrate, causing musty odors, mold growth, loosening of tiles, etc.

(Patti Diamond) For St. Patrick’s Day, try an Irish boxty, a potato pancake made with a mix o ...
Potato pancakes get Irish twist for St. Patrick’s Day
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Every year, I try to come up with a creative spin on Irish food for St. Patrick’s Day beyond corned beef and cabbage — things soaked with Bailey’s or regular food magically tinted green.

(Patti Diamond) Pork piccata, a staple at Italian restaurants, can easily be prepared at home. ...
Restaurant favorite made easily at home
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Piccata: the Italian restaurant classic. You’ve seen it, you’ve ordered it, you’ve fallen in love with it, but what the heck is piccata? I’m glad you asked.

(Getty Images)
Program aims to help veterans fight loneliness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

To help combat the isolation and loneliness many veterans are feeling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being “connected” with area volunteers who will check on them and see if there is anything they need.

(Patti Diamond) Arroz con pollo, literally rice with chicken, is a simple, one-pot dish that ge ...
One-pot chicken dish like hug from grandma
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Arroz con pollo literally means “rice with chicken” in Spanish. Nearly every culture has a rendition of this dish because it’s inexpensive, feeds a crowd, it’s easy to throw together and everyone loves it.

Centers offer alternatives to larger VA facilities
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Department of Veterans Affairs, more traditionally known as the VA, has several offices in and around Las Vegas. Although physical access has been somewhat limited due to the current pandemic, the agency still manages to offer many services including assisting with applying for government benefits.