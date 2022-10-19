Tradition returns with Trunk or Treat

Children of the night are free to roam, haunt and collect candy at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Children and their parents will fill Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is excited to present the beloved tradition, without social distancing for the first time in two years, at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Festivities include kids activities, a costume contest, trunk decorating contest, haunted tractor maze, a food truck and lots more.

Those who plan to participate in the trunk decorating contest and hand out candy will park around the grassy area of Pratte soccer field.

Gates to the parking area for the event will open at 3:30 p.m., with Trunk or Treating starting at 5 p.m. The costume contest will start at 6 p.m., when awards for the best decorated trunk also will be presented.

Admission is $10 per car with decorations and candy to hand out and $20 per car without decorations and candy to hand out. Chamber members are treated to a 10-by-10 sponsor booth at no cost ($100 for nonmembers.)

The event provides a safe environment for children to enjoy Halloween festivities, including trick or treating from decorated car trunks.

Veterans’ Memorial Park is at 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

