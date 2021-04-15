Tour to showcase local gardens

A tour of local gardens will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Residential, commercial and community gardens will be showcased at the event, which will allow participants to tour the locations at their leisure.

Boulder City's community gardens on Railroad Avenue will be showcased during a tour of local gardens May 1.

A tour of local gardens will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Residential, commercial and community gardens will be showcased at the event, which will allow participants to tour the locations at their leisure.

Cheryl Waites, who is helping organize the event, said among the confirmed participants are Herbs by Diane, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., Patty Jacobson, who has a Tuscan-themed garden; and her own secret garden adjacent to her alley cottage home.

The city’s community gardens on Railroad Avenue will host gardening experts, a local beekeeper and Ninja Greens. The gardens also will be open for people to tour.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 555 will be celebrating May Day with baskets and dancing around a Maypole, she said.

The event will benefit King Elementary School’s garden and Boulder City Kids Educational Outreach.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at the Boulder City Magazine office, 1007 Elm St., suite C. They also can be purchased the day of the event.

The magazine’s office also is serving as the starting point for the self-guided tour and will have maps available showing the participating sites.

This is the first of what is hoped to become an annual event.

For additional information, call Waites at 702-349-0506.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.