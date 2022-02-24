42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Teen’s Eagle Scout project to protect wildlife

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 23, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Doug Huffmaster Luke Huffmaster shows off one of the five receptacles he recently installed at ...
Doug Huffmaster Luke Huffmaster shows off one of the five receptacles he recently installed at the pond at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City for his Eagle Scout project. They are for used fishing line and hooks.
Doug Huffmaster This receptacle is one of five Luke Huffmaster installed at the pond in Veteran ...
Doug Huffmaster This receptacle is one of five Luke Huffmaster installed at the pond in Veterans' Memorial Park.

A Boy Scout used his love of fishing to help protect wildlife at the Boulder City pond for years to come.

Recently, Luke Huffmaster, 17, built and installed five receptacles for used fishing line and hooks at the pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

“I saw a way to give back to that area,” said Huffmaster. “It will keep the area clean and safe.”

Huffmaster said wildlife will pull the used line and hooks out of trash cans if people throw them away there.

“These receptacles will help patrons of the pond dispose of their fishing lines and hooks in a safe manner,” said Jennifer Spinkelink, recreation coordinator. “The local wildlife become tangled in the abandoned fishing lines and can often snag a hook. Luke made the receptacles accessible all around the pond.

“The city appreciates the innovation of this young man to see a need, build a solution and implement it,” she added. “Projects like this help clean, green Boulder City stay that way.”

Huffmaster, a member of Troop 256, is an avid fisherman and has fished at the Boulder City pond for a long time. He’s been in the Scouts since third grade and decided to install 10 receptacles for his Eagle Scout project; five in Boulder City and five at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas.

“Those were the only ponds we could get into. … Doing it with the guys I’ve grown up with, it’s really rewarding,” he said.

His dad, Doug Huffmaster, was one of the people on hand for the installation.

“He has tied his own (fishing) lines since he was five years old. … He’s really hands on, so it was cool to watch him instruct and see if it was done correctly,” he said.

In addition to building and installing the receptacles, Luke Huffmaster said he will try to maintain them so they last for a long time.

“All I can hope is that it helps people appreciate wildlife,” he said.

Luke Huffmaster lives in Henderson and is a junior at Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review After approximately 29 years of owning and operating ...
Business Beat: Longtime local businessman retiring
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A longtime Boulder City business owner is retiring and trading his tools for something more relaxing.

VA has hands full with old, new claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Overall, the Department of Veterans Affairs in Southern Nevada has been doing an excellent job taking care of local veterans. Those individuals who have been in the area for the past 20 years can recall when treatment was not always up to par, but in recent years things have greatly improved.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Todd Huff, left, a detective with Boulder City Poli ...
Huff touched by community’s support
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Bar ...
Rotarians send ‘love’ to Emergency Aid
By Boulder City Review

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Norma Vally) In Ivory Coast, West Africa, green trends are turning plastic pollution into cons ...
Trip brings countrys construction, green practices to light
By Norma Vally Home Matters

I recently returned from a month-long trip to Ivory Coast (Cote I’voire), West Africa. Visiting family there, I spent most of my time in homes as opposed to hotels. From high-rise condos and single-family houses to beach bungalows, I enjoyed an insider look at what middle- to upper-middle-class homes were like.

(Bob Morris) Flowers of grapes are an indicator of keeping last year’s growth and time a ...
Full sunlight essential for growing grapes
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. We just moved to Las Vegas few days ago and inherited an old grape vine growing under a pine tree. Does it need to be watered at all in winter? When and how it should be pruned? What should I do to revive it? It might be in a wrong position as it is under a large pine tree next to wall, so it probably doesn’t get much sun.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A self-checkout station has been installed at Bould ...
Library adds self-checkout kiosk to help patrons feel safe
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the pandemic still a part of everyday life, the Boulder City Library has implemented another way for patrons to access materials safely and confidently by way of its self-service checkout machine.

(Bob Morris) The woolly butterfly bush is a better choice than this more popular non-native sin ...
Colorful flowers attract butterflies
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’m an avid gardener and want to plant host plants for various butterfly species, but especially monarchs after seeing my first one this past October. I am curious which milkweed is the best for me to plant from seed for monarchs and other butterfly species. I’m having a hard time finding seeds for Asclepias erosa (desert milkweed) and I’ve heard it’s sort of difficult to grow from seed. What are some other good host plants for butterflies in our area?

Leaders of veterans’ organizations attracted to Boulder City
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As I have written many times, and as many Boulder City residents know, the town is a longtime supporter of veterans and veterans’ issues. Not only that, but several individuals who are leaders in statewide veterans’ associations reside here, helping to raise the profile of Boulder City even higher when it comes to leading the charge in support of veterans.