Local business funds memorial bench at King

For over a year, the staff at Martha P. King has been working with the Giamanco family to create a memorial bench for their little girl, Emilee.

Emilee Giamanco tragically passed away in 2021 after her battle with cancer. She was in fifth grade at King at the time of her passing.

Over the years, we have honored the memories of students who have passed away while attending King in different ways.

From basketball backboards painted with their favorite sayings to portraits hung in places of honor in our hallways.

This memorial bench allows us to not only honor the memory of Emilee but also to honor the memory of all students who have tragically passed away while attending King. The memorial bench is a beautiful blue color that matches our school colors, and is anchored by a set of decorative pavers.

In the center of the pavers is a memorial stone which has Emilee’s name, birthdate, and a poem that she wrote before her passing. The bench itself is inscribed with the words, “In Loving Memory”.

Organizing a project of this scope can be difficult for a school without construction resources. We were so thankful for the help and support of Forge Construction Solutions. The owner of the company, Jason “Dutch” Doetch, and his family are Boulder City residents and when they learned about the project, not only did they donate all of the materials, but they also donated their time and manpower for the installation of the bench and pavers.

We can not thank their company enough for their help in honoring the life of Emilee Giamanco and the creation of our Memorial Bench.

We will hold a dedication ceremony on Thursday, March 28, to honor Emilee and allow her family to be the first to sit in our memorial bench area.