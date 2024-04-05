BCHS gearing up for spring play

Spring is in the air and life is abuzz in the Boulder City High School Theatre Department. While residents all over town are packing their winter clothes and embarking on spring cleaning projects; students in the drama department are collaborating on their spring performance of “Yard Sale” by Tim Kelly.

“Yard Sale” is the family-friendly story involving wacky and eccentric individuals who come together to save the historic mansion in which they live. The wide cast of characters include a mad scientist, an alien enthusiast, angry neighbors, enthusiastic college students, FBI agents and many more; all wrapped up in a story of never-ending hope and laughter.

“Yard Sale” will run April 11-13 in the Boulder City High School Theater. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are only $5. Bring out the whole crew for a night of surprises and smiles at “Yard Sale.”

The cast includes first-time performers and veteran student actors, for an expansive cast of collaboration and fun all around. The actors have pushed themselves and each other, truly growing a community just like you’ll see on stage, but maybe with a little less drama.

We talked to some of our production members and actors and here’s what they have to say…

The director, Mrs. Phenix, selected this production for its large cast, witty dialogue and emphasis on physical comedy and timing. She said, “My favorite part of directing is letting the students discover and develop skills they didn’t know they possess. Theatre provides students the opportunity to problem solve creatively and think in-depth about situations and relationships. If you stand back and watch the students navigate these challenges you can see them grow, change, and develop; not only as performers but as people. It’s an honor to be part of the process.”

“This production has been a ton of fun! It’s opened a new window into physical acting and blocking we haven’t had a chance to dive into until now. It’s been a blast learning about our characters and all of these wacky and wonderful individuals!” Leaf Moore (Napoleon).

“This play has been more detailed and expansive than the last plays, and it’s been really funny and enjoyable to work with this set.” Lillian Nichol (Ann).

“By far the most vast and ambitious set we’ve had since I joined the crew. It’s been great to put together everything and I’m excited to see how everyone’s hard work behind the scenes can pay off in action.” Gianni Alo (Tech).

Freshman Camryn Cross is thrilled to be in her first production at BCHS. She wants all students thinking of joining to take the leap. She reports: “You may be scared to perform in front of lots of people but you have a whole cast that is there for you no matter what.”