Garrett Jr. High keeps busy as school year nears its end

The final weeks of school are some of the busiest weeks of the year.

Volleyball and soccer are in full swing and the teams are having a great season. The students are taking their state assessments for English, math, and science, and have been very focused and determined. We are also preparing for all of the various end-of-year events and celebrations, such as playoffs, concerts, awards night, our promotion parade, and a final night to celebrate our eighth grade students.

Here are some highlights at Garrett JHS:

Congratulations to our Bobcat Advanced Band who showcased their talents at the CCSD Middle School Advanced Band Festival. Their commitment and hard work paid off with a superior rating of 1. They played each song with such precision and their director Ms. Toal was extremely proud of each and every musician. It was a joy to hear them play and we are all looking forward to their concert on May 7, at BCHS. The Jazz Band will also perform at their festival next week.

Every year, the Nevada Association of Student Councils awards a few select middle school councils the Spirit of Nevada Award for their service and dedication to the school and their community. Our Bobcat Student Council was one of those extraordinary councils that received this prestigious award and will be recognized as an outstanding CCSD Student Council program in a few weeks.

The students who serve in our Bobcat Student Council spent this year completing the required criteria to receive the title. Students created a scrapbook highlighting the many events and donations they achieved this year. Bobcat Student Council planned several charitable drives contributing the donations to different organizations, planned and participated in a variety of service projects, led multiple spirit days and rallies, conducted several assemblies, decorated the school, and these remarkable students continue to promote a positive school culture for both our students and our staff.

We are so proud of these amazing leaders and their adviser Mrs. May, for the passion and dedication they give to our school and to every student and staff member. Congratulations to the Bobcat Student Council!

In the upcoming weeks, the Advanced Choir and Show Choir have an exciting lineup of performances to look forward to. This weekend, they will be showcasing their talents at the Elaine Smith Center on April 12-13 for the Red Mountain Music Festival. Following this, they will travel to Knotts Berry Farm to compete in Music in the Park the following Saturday.

Last year, the manner in which they interacted with other choirs throughout the competition, earned them top honors and the distinguished Esprit de corps for being the most respectful and supportive choir at the festival. Wrapping up their busy schedule, they’ll join forces with the high school choir for their Spring Choir Concert on May 9 at 6 p.m., held at the Boulder City High School theater.