Garrett Jr. High keeps busy as school year nears its end

By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal
April 11, 2024 - 4:03 pm
 

The final weeks of school are some of the busiest weeks of the year.

Volleyball and soccer are in full swing and the teams are having a great season. The students are taking their state assessments for English, math, and science, and have been very focused and determined. We are also preparing for all of the various end-of-year events and celebrations, such as playoffs, concerts, awards night, our promotion parade, and a final night to celebrate our eighth grade students.

Here are some highlights at Garrett JHS:

Congratulations to our Bobcat Advanced Band who showcased their talents at the CCSD Middle School Advanced Band Festival. Their commitment and hard work paid off with a superior rating of 1. They played each song with such precision and their director Ms. Toal was extremely proud of each and every musician. It was a joy to hear them play and we are all looking forward to their concert on May 7, at BCHS. The Jazz Band will also perform at their festival next week.

Every year, the Nevada Association of Student Councils awards a few select middle school councils the Spirit of Nevada Award for their service and dedication to the school and their community. Our Bobcat Student Council was one of those extraordinary councils that received this prestigious award and will be recognized as an outstanding CCSD Student Council program in a few weeks.

The students who serve in our Bobcat Student Council spent this year completing the required criteria to receive the title. Students created a scrapbook highlighting the many events and donations they achieved this year. Bobcat Student Council planned several charitable drives contributing the donations to different organizations, planned and participated in a variety of service projects, led multiple spirit days and rallies, conducted several assemblies, decorated the school, and these remarkable students continue to promote a positive school culture for both our students and our staff.

We are so proud of these amazing leaders and their adviser Mrs. May, for the passion and dedication they give to our school and to every student and staff member. Congratulations to the Bobcat Student Council!

In the upcoming weeks, the Advanced Choir and Show Choir have an exciting lineup of performances to look forward to. This weekend, they will be showcasing their talents at the Elaine Smith Center on April 12-13 for the Red Mountain Music Festival. Following this, they will travel to Knotts Berry Farm to compete in Music in the Park the following Saturday.

Last year, the manner in which they interacted with other choirs throughout the competition, earned them top honors and the distinguished Esprit de corps for being the most respectful and supportive choir at the festival. Wrapping up their busy schedule, they’ll join forces with the high school choir for their Spring Choir Concert on May 9 at 6 p.m., held at the Boulder City High School theater.

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Sonja Howard Ernie Howard, a 1995 Boulder City High School graduate, holds some ...
Howard turns passion into full-time job
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many self-published authors, the passion to put words on a page ends up being a hobby they do when everyday life frees up a few minutes here and there to do so.

bcr default image
BCHS gearing up for spring play
By Krysta Phenix BCHS drama teacher

Spring is in the air and life is abuzz in the Boulder City High School Theatre Department. While residents all over town are packing their winter clothes and embarking on spring cleaning projects; students in the drama department are collaborating on their spring performance of “Yard Sale” by Tim Kelly.

bcr default image
Andrew Mitchell Elementary goes beyond 7 Habits
By Tracy Echeverria Andrew Mitchell Elementary Principal

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

bcr default image
LMNRA has deep roots in Boulder City
By John Haynes Public Affairs Officer, LMNRA

We at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are constantly amazed and grateful for the support from the Boulder City community. We also strive to provide great service to the people of this great town.

bcr default image
Local business funds memorial bench at King
By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal

For over a year, the staff at Martha P. King has been working with the Giamanco family to create a memorial bench for their little girl, Emilee.

Photo courtesy Kathleen Wood Kathleen Wood, a 1974 BCHS graduate, has been piloting raft tours ...
A river runs through it
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To say that Kathleen Wood knows the portion of the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach like the back of her hand is definitely an understatement.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review This year’s annual Injured Police Officer’s Fund car show i ...
All for a good cause
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For decades, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund has been there to help provide support to Southern Nevada officers in their time of need.

Photo courtesy Phillip Arellano BCHS grad Ryan Mills is seen here performing a trick against a ...
For Mills, it’s been a wild ride
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the 35 years since he got on his first BMX bike, Ryan Mills has seen his fair share of tail ships, crankflips and nac nacs.

bcr default image
March comes in like a lion

This past weekend, while completing my March Home Matters, I was interrupted by a CRASH, BOOM from the backyard.