Therapy dogs make testing ‘stress free’ at King Elementary

By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal
April 18, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Test anxiety is a common concern for teachers, parents, and students, especially this time of year for King students as they prepare to take the state test for the first time.

Each year in April students take the SBAC in Nevada (see related photos in this edition). A state test that determines a school’s overall ranking.

This year, King was ranked four star and we are hopeful that we will remain at that level or improve to five-star status, the highest ranking a school in Nevada can achieve. To support our students with test anxiety a group of community members and teachers came up with the idea of using therapy dogs to relax and alleviate stress for students during SBAC testing.

Tuesday was our first day of testing and I truly believe that the use of therapy dogs has made a huge difference for our students.

The stress and worry that we normally see on some of their faces has been replaced with a look of relaxation as students took a break from the test to pet and walk the therapy dogs.

All of us at King would like to thank Lisa Flewellen and her dog Condi, an Australian Labradoodle, as well as Patty and Richard Elkins and their dog, Bernadette, a Bernese Mountain Dog.

Thank you Lisa, Patty, Richard, Condi, and Bernadette for making this testing season stress-free for King students.

Statehouse daughter heads services to veterans

It’s not out of the ordinary for journalists to sometimes leave the profession and try something new. Especially when they feel a family connection urging them to enter into a divergent field of employment. That’s what happened to one local individual.

Photo courtesy Sonja Howard Ernie Howard, a 1995 Boulder City High School graduate, holds some ...
Howard turns passion into full-time job
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many self-published authors, the passion to put words on a page ends up being a hobby they do when everyday life frees up a few minutes here and there to do so.

BCHS gearing up for spring play
By Krysta Phenix BCHS drama teacher

Spring is in the air and life is abuzz in the Boulder City High School Theatre Department. While residents all over town are packing their winter clothes and embarking on spring cleaning projects; students in the drama department are collaborating on their spring performance of “Yard Sale” by Tim Kelly.

Andrew Mitchell Elementary goes beyond 7 Habits
By Tracy Echeverria Andrew Mitchell Elementary Principal

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

LMNRA has deep roots in Boulder City
By John Haynes Public Affairs Officer, LMNRA

We at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are constantly amazed and grateful for the support from the Boulder City community. We also strive to provide great service to the people of this great town.

Local business funds memorial bench at King
By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal

For over a year, the staff at Martha P. King has been working with the Giamanco family to create a memorial bench for their little girl, Emilee.

Photo courtesy Kathleen Wood Kathleen Wood, a 1974 BCHS graduate, has been piloting raft tours ...
A river runs through it
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To say that Kathleen Wood knows the portion of the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach like the back of her hand is definitely an understatement.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review This year’s annual Injured Police Officer’s Fund car show i ...
All for a good cause
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For decades, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund has been there to help provide support to Southern Nevada officers in their time of need.