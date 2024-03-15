All for a good cause

For decades, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund has been there to help provide support to Southern Nevada officers in their time of need.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review This year’s annual Injured Police Officer’s Fund car show is again expected to draws thousands of attendees. The event will take place Saturday, March 23, at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review This year’s annual Injured Police Officer’s Fund car show is again expected to draws thousands of attendees. The event will take place Saturday, March 23, at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

For decades, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund has been there to help provide support to Southern Nevada officers in their time of need.

One way of doing so has been an annual car show, which attracts thousands and, in the process, raises needed funds.

This year’s show will be held on Saturday, March 23, at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to its website, ipof.vegas, the mission of the Injured Police Officers Fund is to help reduce the financial burden suffered by police officers and their families in the event of a line-of-duty injury or death by providing monetary assistance to these officers and their families.

IPOF was formed in October of 1982 when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer James MacLaren was shot in the head during a traffic stop. Fortunately, officer MacLaren survived his injuries, however he was forced into medical retirement.

The IPOF held its first fundraiser when Sheriff John Moran and his wife Goldie Moran hosted “A Night Out With the Stars.” All of the funds raised from this event were donated by the MacLaren family to the IPOF.

“In 1982, the IPOF represented the officers of LVMPD, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and the Southern Region of Nevada Highway Patrol,” the website states. “In 1992 the IPOF added the city of Mesquite Police to our organization. In 1995, under the leadership of Sheriff Jerry Keller, the IPOF added the officers of the city of Las Vegas Detention and Enforcement, University of Nevada Las Vegas Police, Clark County Park Police and Clark County School District Police.”

The event will not only feature hundreds of cars, but there will be a K-9 demonstration, food vendors, military booths, live music by Michael Brain and special appearance by Erik Estrada of “ChiPs” fame and Adrian Zmed of “TJ Hooker.” The two are expected to be there around 9:30 a.m. to at least 2 p.m.

“Every agency in the valley as well as the National Park Service will be attending,” said Sgt. Craig Tomao of the Boulder City Police Department. “Officers put their lives on the line every day for their communities. The Injured Police Officers Fund helps reduce the financial burden for officers injured or killed in the line of duty by providing money to the officers and their families. The car show is a great way for the community to connect with officers as well. There will be activities for people of all ages.”