Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

Our student leaders are having a great year. In addition to our daily practice of the Habits, over 50 students have signed up for the Student LightHouse Team. Five dedicated professionals - Ms. Fecteau, Ms. Ball, Ms. Tucker, Ms. Cooke, and Ms. Lustumbo, meet with the students twice a month before school starts.

Each group has a focus for their leadership. Our teams are focusing on Community Needs, Positive School Experiences, Keep the School Clean, and Using the Habits. The Community Needs team recognized the crossing guards that help keep our students safe when they arrive and are dismissed from school. They are also helping our students keep track of their coats. With the cold mornings and warmer afternoons, several students have left jackets at school. The Community Needs team is organizing an event to display the jackets all during one (relatively wind-free) school day on the back field so that students can be reminded to find their coats. The Positive School Experiences team has sent a candy-gram to each student and staff member during fall and winter holidays. They are already gearing up for their February Candy-Gram. The Keep the School Clean team uses their early morning time to help pick up debris outside of our school. With the extra wind we have had lately, they have been busy. The Using the Habits team is working on creating a series of skits or presentations about each Habit that they will begin performing at Morning Ceremony.

This Friday, Mitchell students and their parents or guardians will be celebrating at our second annual Family Dance at the Boulder City Recreation Center. This free event is organized by our Parent Action Committee. It promises to be a lovely event with photos, music, crafts, treats, and of course, dancing. Student volunteers from both Garrett Junior High School and Boulder City High School will be helping with the event. Mr. Hallam will be our DJ.

Our students are also getting excited for Family Literacy Night on March 6. Celebrated during Nevada Reading Week, we will be sponsoring an event for all of our students and their families where they will learn about the History of Communication through demonstrations and activities. Our students will get to experience communication from Egypt, Greece, Rome, Phoenicia, America, and Outer Space.