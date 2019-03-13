Stroll supports seniors

(File) Kevin Shambarger, left, and Kevin Britt attended the 2018 Rock, Roll & Stroll. This year's fundraiser to help raise awareness and funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park.

An afternoon in the park will help ensure that area senior citizens are properly nourished and their well-being considered. The fourth annual Rock, Roll & Stroll to raise funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program will be held Saturday.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, the Rock, Roll & Stroll collects donations from participants who have obtained pledges for the number of hours they will rock in a rocking chair, roll in a wheelchair or stroll laps around a course in the park.

The festivities also include entertainment, a kids zone and food and beverages. Among those scheduled to perform are the Interfaith Peace Choir, Dance Etc., Mr. Melody and Mama’s Wranglers.

The Boulder City Police Department’s You Are Not Alone program will provide information about the service, which aims to reduce isolation to homebound seniors through regular contact by phone calls and visits as well as provide a sense of security, peace of mind and help them remain in their homes. One of the department’s police cruisers is expected to be on exhibit.

Local nonprofits and event sponsors will set up informational booths, as well.

Sacha Huysentruyt, volunteer coordinator at the center, said the Meals on Wheels program is vital in helping senior citizens live independently longer.

They also provide social interaction and wellness checks, said Emily Clark, activity director.

She added the wellness checks are almost more important than the meals because the delivery drivers are often the first ones on the scene if something happens to a homebound senior citizen.

On average, the center provides 13,140 meals a year to those who cannot leave their homes. Additionally, it serves about 28,800 meals on site at the center on Arizona Street.

While it receives federal reimbursement from the Administration on Aging, that covers only about 38 percent of the cost, Huysentruyt said. The remainder comes from state funds, grants and donations.

She added that it costs about $10 to provide each delivered meal, meaning the center must find about $92,000 annually to continuing operating the program.

To help boost proceeds from Saturday’s event, the senior center is holding a raffle for a variety of prizes and silent art auction. Art up for sale is being showcased in the center’s dining room at 813 Arizona St. Those interested can bid on the pieces through 3 p.m. Friday, March 15.

For additional information about the fundraising event or senior center, visit http://www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.