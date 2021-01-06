46°F
Community

Story Tellers Corner: Retired teacher earns author of year honor

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 6, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rhonda Gatlin of Boulder City, who has written several children’s books, was recently named Path to Publishing’s author of the year.

Rhonda Gatlin was recently named author of the year at Path to Publishing’s third annual Excellence in Publishing awards.

“It was pretty exciting,” Gatlin said about receiving the honor.

The group’s awards, which recognize those with “outstanding vision, dedication and contribution to the literary industry,” were presented at Path to Publishing’s “Act Like an Author, Think Like a Business” conference for writers, traditionally and self-published authors, and small/independent publishers.

Because of COVID-19, the conference was split between in-person and virtual sessions during a three-day period. Gatlin said she wasn’t able to “attend” all of the conference and started receiving congratulatory messages about her award before she even knew she received it.

When she started watching the awards ceremony, Gatlin said she was surprised when the group’s founder, Joylynn Ross, started talking about her.

The Las Vegas-based Path to Publishing helps writers get their works published and costs $119 a year to belong. Its members include those whose works have been traditionally or self-published, as well as those whose works have yet to be published.

In addition to offering information about getting published, it offers courses to help people better their writing and learn how to focus on their literary business.

Gatlin said she has learned a great deal about the industry from the organization and by researching other children’s authors.

The retired Boulder City teacher has written and published several children’s books, as well as several short stories.

Ross has been serving as Gatlin’s consultant for publishing projects and edited several of her books.

Among Gatlin’s newest projects are two additional books in her “Aggie” series, which are about a young girl and based upon the author’s childhood memories of time spent at her grandparents’ home in Alabama.

She also has had three poems and a short story published on a local blog and has written four picture books for children.

Gatlin said she is waiting to hear from publishers about getting her latest projects out to the public and hopes to secure a literary agent soon.

In the meantime, she meets regularly on Zoom with fellow authors from around the country who critique each other’s works and is involved with the Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

More information about Gatlin and her work can be found on her website, https://gatlinslegacyoflove.com.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

The new year started off in one of the best ways possible for a Boulder City family, with the birth of a child.

In the spirit of new year, new habits, I’m going back to basics. We’re going to talk about the most important tool you have for saving money, improving health and optimizing your time: meal planning.

Let’s pay homage to what remains of the holiday spirit by crafting some seasonal spirits of our own. I’m going to explore infusing vodka with fruits, vegetables and herbs.

A nonprofit organization that provides assistance to select U.S. veterans who served in the Middle East after 9/11 is not particularly well-known in Nevada, but it’s beginning to gain a large presence. Homes For Our Troops builds mortgage-free homes for qualified veterans who have suffered severe injuries including missing limbs, varying levels of paralysis, blindness and traumatic brain injury. The homes are specially adapted for those particular 9/11 veterans, not only giving them and their families a place to live, but also enabling them to rebuild their lives.

In mere hours Christmas 2020 will be a magical memory, but the celebration continues. This weekend let’s indulge in a treat that makes any day a special occasion. Popovers.

The 2021 Dam Short Film Festival will still showcase unusual, original and entertaining short films despite not being held in person for the first time in its history.

If you’re only going to make two cookie recipes this holiday season, may I humbly suggest these two scrumptious cookies? One is the ultimate deep rich chocolate cookie; the second is the ultimate buttery soft vanilla cookie. They are so perfectly compatible yet totally different. And the cherry on top is one uses three egg whites and the other three egg yolks. It’s like it was meant to be.

During the summer of 1849,, as groups of gold seekers, some large, some small, were heading to the California gold fields near Sutter’s Fort, it brought a lot of people into contact with the Humboldt River in what later became Nevada. Dry, dusty conditions existed all along the way. Those who came early had some knowledge, albeit not enough, of the section that emptied into where Lovelock is today, and continued into the area between Fernley and Fallon. It is but one of many stories to be found when you go in search of Nevada’s Yesteryear.

 
This home on Saddle Drive is accented with blue holiday lights and offers passersby a light projection show.

Finding and affording a new place to live can be one of the most difficult and stressful things to do when you’re moving, and one Boulder City resident came up with a unique solution when she moved to town from across the country.