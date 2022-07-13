89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Story Tellers Corner: Gee’s new book takes historic twist

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 13, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(Nathaniel Gee) Former Boulder City resident Nathaniel Gee recently published his second book, ...
(Nathaniel Gee) Former Boulder City resident Nathaniel Gee recently published his second book, a romantic-comedy titled “Of Pigs and Priest.” It was released June 14.

What would happen if a man, once unable to marry, suddenly becomes the most eligible bachelor in town?

That’s the premise of Nathaniel Gee’s newest romantic-comedy, “Of Pigs and Priests.”

The former Boulder City resident‘s second novel was recently released by Cedar Fort publishing.

Gee said the idea for the book came to him in a dream. He was in Las Cruces, New Mexico, taking a class on how to inspect bridges for his job and had a dream that he was a priest, who “obviously wouldn’t date, but fell in love.”

When he awoke, he realized that this did happen in history under the rule of Queen Elizabeth, who began the Church of England, which allowed priests to marry.

“I thought it would be a unique thing to go from being priests, who were next to royalty and had a lot of money, to being well-desired as soon as they came on the market,” Gee said. “Fathers would say, ‘Hey, I want my daughter to marry that guy.’”

While the story does follow the history of the late 1550s, he said the towns and characters are fictional.

Although “Of Pigs and Priests” is Gee’s second published novel, it was actually mostly written before his first book, “The Business Proposal,” was published.

He said he submitted the draft to his publisher, but they weren’t sure there was a market for a book set in the 1550s and asked for something else.

Between his work with the Tennessee Valley Authority and raising his young family — he and his wife, Jeanine just had their ninth child — he doesn’t have a lot of time to write. He said he tries to squeeze it in when he can because it’s a “good release.”

Gee said his favorite part of writing is watching the novel unfold.

“I love finding out what happens,” he said.

He said he is working on his next book, which is a complete departure from his romantic-comedies. It’s a murder mystery, with a twist.

The murder the detective is trying to solve is actually his own and he needs to figure out who killed him and then help the police get to that person.

Gee said it’s been fun to explore this different world, which developed from his belief that after death people continue to learn and progress.

“I wanted to focus on the afterlife where people continue to have jobs and work,” he said.

Gee said one of the bonuses of working with a publisher is getting to know other authors and learning about their work. They also inspire him to continue writing. He said one of the authors he met, Cindy Gunderson, wrote seven books in one year — all while home-schooling her four children.

If he can, Gee would like to host a book signing in Boulder City later this year. Until then, “Of Pigs and Priests” is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble, among other sites.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lifeguard Abby Rodriguez poses by the Boulder City Pool, wher ...
Teen’s passion is helping save lives
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In July of 2012, 6-year-old Abby Rodriguez was at the Boulder City Pool participating in a level 1 water safety class when one of her fellow classmates, Eve Stuart, let go of the pool wall and was in danger of drowning. Thinking quickly, Rodriguez acted on her instincts and rescued the 5-year-old before lifeguard Judith Holt intervened.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Mail, newspapers and packages accumulating in front of your home i ...
Vacations leave homes vulnerable
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s time to go on vacation. Bags packed, car loaded, you lock the door and think — is my house going to be OK while I’m gone? A lot can happen to a house at any time, but especially when no one’s there to handle a sudden problem. Considering most burglaries occur in summer months there’s even more reason to take pause.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Any rocks larger than a golf ball should be removed from the soil.
Plants grow best in soil free of rocks
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Large rocks are difficult to dig out, let alone remove from a hole. But large rocks improve the drainage of water. Don’t know if large rocks are typical for most backyards in the (Las) Vegas Valley. I usually add fast-acting gypsum to the bottom of the hole and water it in for a couple of weeks, letting it dry between soakings. The previous gardener added soil and planted on top of the rocks.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) “White fuzzies” are probably tiny cocoons for tiny in ...
Strong winds damage tender leaves
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Red Push Chinese pistache trees planted about three years ago and doing well. Recently one was shocked and I’m not sure what happened. This occurred almost overnight. I gave it a few extra gallons of water and added two drippers to each plant. I don’t use any Roundup or anything like that. Can it be saved?

Trading cards honor U.S. military heroes
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Hero Cards picture deceased veterans of all U.S. wars, serving to educate future generations and instill gratitude while honoring the fallen.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gwen Davidson, front left, was the guest of honor F ...
Davidson celebrates 100th birthday at senior center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With childlike incredulity, Gwen Davidson was surprised over and over Friday afternoon as friends at the Senior Center of Boulder City stopped by to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Tyler helps a young boy learn how to swim saf ...
Water safety focus of worldwide swimming lesson
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If there is one thing that Cheree Brennan is passionate about, it’s making sure everyone is safe “in, around and on the water.”

(Photo courtesy Tasha Towne) Braxton Ott of Boulder City will be officially crowned Mr. Multicu ...
Toddler helps raise cultural awareness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With his dancing blue eyes and impish grin, it’s easy to see why Braxton Ott caught the attention of others.