Staff, students impress principal

Andrew J. Mitchell recently earned a spot on the Clark County School District Superintendent’s Honor Roll. It was a pleasure to accept this award on behalf of the staff, students, and families of Mitchell Elementary.

To say that the staff at Andrew J. Mitchell is outstanding is an understatement. Not only do they consistently exceed expectations, they also shine as leaders. The Mitchell staff continues to grow professionally while still maintaining their commitment to creating a school environment filled with love and support for each other, our students, and our families.

Daily, our parents show their commitment to our school. Not only do we have incredible school attendance, but we have over 80 parent volunteers and a generous and focused Parent Action Committee. This is continually evident, but it was especially noticed at the Spooktacular Family Night that we share with King Elementary. This event was flawlessly organized by the PACs at both schools.

It goes without saying that we have great students. My favorite time of day is 8:30 a.m. when our students begin arriving, excited for the learning and leadership opportunities of the day. This year, we had more than twice the number of students volunteer for our leadership teams. As usual, the Mitchell staff stepped up so that all students could pursue these experiences.

I am so grateful for the staff, students, and families who work and lead for Mitchell Elementary. This recent award is indicative of the value you create every day.