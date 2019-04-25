St. Jude’s debuts new logo

(St. Jude's Ranch for Children) St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City recently unveiled a new logo that pays homage to the work it has done with children and families over the past 53 years.

For more than 50 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City has provided a safe and nurturing home for abused and neglected children in Nevada. On Saturday, it officially released its new logo and tagline.

The new logo features the name St. Jude’s prominently in purple, with a red heart balloon attached to the “e,” and the words “Ranch for Children” and “A Community of Hope” underneath.

“We just thought it was time to refresh,” said Christine Vela, executive director.

Vela said the organization wanted to keep the imagery people associate with St. Jude’s, so the heart was retained. It represents the love and care children receive at the ranch. The balloon is new and also symbolic. It represents the children at the ranch being uplifted, taking flight and having hope for a better future.

“We are so proud of what St. Jude’s has done for the community and for the children in the past 53 years,” she said.

Additionally, the new logo includes the tagline “A Community of Hope.”

Vela said the ranch is committed to hope, which is demonstrated by a long-lasting tradition of helping children. The red represents St. Jude’s and the purple is a healing color.

“Everyone is really excited about it,” she added.

The organization had a soft launch of the logo prior to Saturday, but now it will be put on the signage at the ranch and their website.

“The community will notice it the most at the campus entrance,” Vela said.

St. Jude’s helps abused, neglected and homeless children and young adults by providing customized therapy and tools to break the cycle of abuse, as well as keeping families and siblings together.

