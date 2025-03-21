66°F
Community

Shorter SBAC test: A win for students

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
March 20, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Exciting news for our students and community! The Clark County School District (CCSD) will be implementing the shorter version of the SBAC, Nevada’s state assessment for reading, math, science, and writing.

This change significantly reduces the number of test questions, easing stress and improving the testing experience for students.

In the past, many of our students would spend two to three hours working to complete the SBAC. This year, due to the decrease in total questions we expect our students to spend approximately and hour to 90 minutes working on the test. Standardized testing can be mentally exhausting, and long testing periods often lead to anxiety and fatigue for students.

By cutting the number of questions in half, students will have a more manageable testing experience while still demonstrating their academic proficiency. In past years, many of our parents have chosen to “opt out” of the exam. However, because the state does not allow this practice in an official capacity, parents who chose to have their students “opt out” received a score of zero for non-participation. We hope that this change in testing format will increase the number of students who participate in the state exam.

On April 7 at 1:30 p.m., we will be hosting an SBAC Testing Pep Rally at the Boulder City High School. This event is an opportunity to support our students as they prepare for the testing season. We encourage parents and community members to join us for this annual event. Our theme for this year is, “Do Your Best, Forget the Stress!” which highlights both the effort and stress-free mindset that we hope our students adopt as we kick off testing season. The event will feature student council representatives, cheer teams, and local school leaders from all four Boulder City schools. Last year, the event was attended by both the Aviators and Golden Knights Cheer Team and Mascot.

We hope to see strong community support in recognizing this step forward for CCSD and King Students. Together, we can help create a supportive and encouraging testing environment for our students.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation ...
All Aboard!

This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym played host to the Spring Model Train Show. There, hobby enthusiasts bought, sold and displayed their trains.

A busy few weeks at Garrett
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School was honored for their outstanding STEM education at the state capitol in Carson City. The school was recognized as one of six new schools in CCSD to earn the distinguished Governor’s Designated STEM School distinction, awarded by the state Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

Budgeting keeps BC balanced
By Cynthia Sneed Finance Director, CPA

The Finance Department is in the process of preparing the 2025-26 fiscal year budget. Nevada Revised Statutes require all Nevada cities adopt their final budget on or before June 1. Department directors met with the Finance Department’s budget team last week to review each estimated budget.

What’s Happening Every 15 Minutes?
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor of The Eagle Press

More than $259 billion dollars are spent on alcohol per year in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans go to the bar at least once a week. Nearly 3% of alcohol is stolen. More than 9% of Americans drink daily, as 29 million people are alcoholics in the U.S. More than 18 million people are impaired while driving, having about one million DUI charges. And every 15 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in an accident due to those who drive under the influence.

What is a colonoscopy and why you need one
By Boulder City Hospital

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

King looking to fill key positions
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall