71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Shortcuts make seasonal dish a snap

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
October 7, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 

Is it time for all the pumpkin things? I hope you said yes because I have a scrumptious pumpkin recipe. Let’s make pumpkin ravioli. But let’s make it easy. Rather than make fresh pasta, let’s use wonton wrappers, and we’ll use canned pumpkin and a two-ingredient sauce.

Imagine tender homemade ravioli stuffed with beautifully seasoned pumpkin ricotta filling, bathed in sage scented butter topped with crispy sage leaves and crunchy candied pecans and pepitas. This is comfort food at its finest.

Raviolis are easy to make but I won’t lie, they’re a little time-consuming. You might enlist a buddy to speed things up and make it fun. This makes a wonderful first course or main dish. My family found two or three ravioli was ample as an appetizer or side and four to six ravioli make a nice-sized dinner portion.

This recipe uses canned pumpkin, but you could use butternut or acorn squash. A 15-ounce can of pumpkin holds just 2 tablespoons shy of 2 cups of squash. So, if you acquire 1¾ cups of cooked pureed squash, you’re in business.

This creation is topped with irresistible candied pecans and pepitas. This is optional but highly recommended as the ravioli benefit from the crunchy texture. Any combination of nuts or seeds can be candied using this easy technique, even sunflower seeds.

I suggest you start by making the candied nuts. If you choose not to candy the nuts, you can add them to the browned butter sauce and it’ll still be great.

CANDIED NUTS

What you’ll need:

¾ cups nuts and/or seeds, chopped

1½ tablespoons butter

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Here’s how:

In a dry skillet on medium heat, toast the nuts and/or seeds, stirring until they’re fragrant. Push the nuts to the outside of the skillet and melt the butter in the center. Coat nuts with butter then sprinkle with sugar. Stir constantly (to prevent scorching) until all the nuts are coated and the sugar begins to caramelize, about 5 minutes. Immediately transfer to a sheet of parchment paper and spread out flat. The nuts harden immediately.

Cool, then break apart.

PUMPKIN WONTON RAVIOLI

Yield: 24 ravioli

What you’ll need:

For the filling:

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons shallot or sweet onion, minced

1 tablespoon fresh sage, minced

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

½ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Pinch nutmeg

1 14-ounce package wonton wrappers

1 egg beaten for egg wash

Here’s how:

In a skillet on medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the garlic and shallot and sauté until fragrant. Add the sage and stir to infuse the butter. Add pumpkin and stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and add ricotta, Parmesan, brown sugar and nutmeg. Stir to thoroughly combine. Let the mixture simmer about 5 minutes to reduce some of the liquid but keep it moving so it doesn’t burn. Set aside to cool.

To fill ravioli: In a small bowl, beat egg with a splash of water to make egg wash. Working in small batches, place wonton wrappers on work surface. Using your finger, paint the egg mixture over all four edges of the wrapper. Place 1 tablespoon of the pumpkin mixture in the center. Lay a second wrapper over the filling, lining up the edges. Press to seal the wrappers together, pressing out any air bubbles. Crimp with a fork to seal.

Repeat with remaining wrappers. Keep covered until ready to boil.

Tip: Wonton wrappers dry out quickly so keep them covered with a damp towel.

While you bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, make the browned butter sauce. Boil ravioli in batches until they float. Serve generously drizzled with the browned butter sauce, topped with sage leaves and candied nuts.

BROWNED BUTTER WITH SAGE LEAVES

What you’ll need:

½ cup butter

15 to 20 fresh sage leaves

Here’s how:

In a large skillet on medium heat, melt butter, stirring as the butter foams and sizzles until the butter begins to brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Now, the butter will be golden brown, the milk solids are toasting on the bottom of the pan and it smells rich and nutty. Add the sage leaves and let them sizzle for a couple of minutes. Remove the now crispy sage leaves to a paper towel to drain. Remove butter from the heat.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mary Lou Johnson, left, and Karen Mulcahy hung 60 w ...
Memorial honors shooting victims
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fluttering in the breeze at Veterans’ Memorial Park are poignant tributes to the 60 victims of the nation’s worst mass shooting.

Scott Hinson spots a bid during the live auction at a past Würst Festival put on by the Boulde ...
Würst Festival moves online
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club is holding a weeklong online auction for this year’s Würst Festival instead of its usual weekend event.

(Norma Vally) Sealing natural stone pavers will help protect them against the harsh desert sun ...
‘Seal the deal’ to preserve, protect natural surfaces
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Protecting natural surfaces such as wood, stone, terra cotta, etc. will enhance their inherent beauty as well as extend their lifespan. Especially in this region, the intensity of desert sun and very hard water wreaks havoc on pavers, planters, decks and fences. Natural materials are porous, which make them vulnerable to water absorption/swelling, staining, and for wood, susceptible to rot, algae and insect infestation. Additionally, photo-degradation, the deterioration of surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, is a real issue here.

(Larry Lyon) Boulder City resident Larry Lyon recently published “1930: North America’s Fir ...
Storytellers corner: Book chronicles trip of lifetime
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Part travelogue, part tale of adventure and part journal. That would describe the account of two brothers’ transnational automobile trip from New York City to Nicaragua.

(Patti Diamond) Slivered almonds helps camouflage any bones found in canned salmon, and a panko ...
You ‘can’ get salmon fix on tight budget
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

A well-stocked pantry is a wonderful thing. Here’s a stellar pantry staple I don’t write about often enough, so let’s dive into some canned salmon.

Friends, such as from left, Sandy Christiansen, Kay Benge, Kom Adair, Gwen Davidson and Mona Go ...
Lunch resumes at senior center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Senior Center of Boulder City will resume serving lunches on-site Oct. 1.

(Patti Diamond) Take advantage of the season’s fresh vegetables by roasting them and inc ...
Peak season vegetables inspire hearty lasagna
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What do you do when you’re craving something gooey and cheesy, but your scale rudely reminds you that you should consider eating some vegetables? I suggest you tell your scale to mind its own business because you are fabulous. Promise yourself you’ll have two salads tomorrow and make a colorful roast vegetable lasagna tonight. Problem solved. That’s a compromise that totally works in my world.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) Randy Hees has been installed as Boulder City Chamber of Com ...
Chamber recognizes achievements, installs officers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Not even a global pandemic could keep the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce from celebrating the achievements of its members as it gathered virtually Sept. 10 for its annual installation and awards event.

Army seeks DNA to aid in identification of remains
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The remains of military combatants whose lives were lost while serving in the military are saved and documented as much as possible for future identification. It’s only in recent years that identification has been made possible by the use of deoxyribonucleic acid, DNA for short. A chemical made up of two long molecules, arranged in a spiral that carries genetic information, it has all the instructions that a living organism needs to grow, reproduce and function. And it codes genetic information for the transmission of inherited traits.