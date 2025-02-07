Seniors turning the page

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

With this long chapter of our story coming to a close, BCHS seniors are excited, scared and even in a little bit of denial about graduating. Senior year is huge for everyone; experiencing everything high school has to offer for the last time like Homecoming, sports games and assemblies. Realizing you’ll never be with the people you’ve known all your life in this kind of setting again creates a sense of emotions only seniors can explain.

With many of our upcoming graduates becoming adults, this life milestone is becoming all, too, real. The fear of leaving all their friends, their family and all they’ve ever known. Seniors, including myself, have been in a sense of disbelief which is filled with an unbelievable amount of procrastination. Everything college-related is being put on the back burner, as students want to enjoy what little time they have left in BC. Senior Communications teacher Mrs. Gomez said, “As the bittersweet reality sets in that this is the end of a beautiful chapter in their lives, some seniors are struggling to balance work, school, scholarship applications, and the newly created to-do lists for their colleges and universities.”

On the other hand, many seniors are excited to leave the small town of Boulder City and “start-over” as some say. This new discovery not only gives them different opportunities but more freedom. Senior Eden Gomez said, “Boulder has been everything I’ve ever known. I’m excited to escape the bubble and see what’s outside of it. I’m looking forward to the new experiences in college and beyond, but I’ll carry a piece of the experiences and love from Boulder as I take on the next chapter.”

The excitement of getting out into the world is what motivates this class to stay on track and be successful.

The months before graduation are different for everyone, but one thing every senior has in common is the excitement of experiencing a different environment. Post high-school is when many find out who they “truly are”, and find out activities they really love to do. Experiencing high school for the last time is bittersweet. Although the Class of 2025 will miss Boulder City High School and all it has given us, we cannot wait to turn the page of our story and start writing our next chapter.