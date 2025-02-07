63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Seniors turning the page

By Abby Francis Editor-In-Chief, BCHS Eagle Press
February 6, 2025 - 8:53 pm
 

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

With this long chapter of our story coming to a close, BCHS seniors are excited, scared and even in a little bit of denial about graduating. Senior year is huge for everyone; experiencing everything high school has to offer for the last time like Homecoming, sports games and assemblies. Realizing you’ll never be with the people you’ve known all your life in this kind of setting again creates a sense of emotions only seniors can explain.

With many of our upcoming graduates becoming adults, this life milestone is becoming all, too, real. The fear of leaving all their friends, their family and all they’ve ever known. Seniors, including myself, have been in a sense of disbelief which is filled with an unbelievable amount of procrastination. Everything college-related is being put on the back burner, as students want to enjoy what little time they have left in BC. Senior Communications teacher Mrs. Gomez said, “As the bittersweet reality sets in that this is the end of a beautiful chapter in their lives, some seniors are struggling to balance work, school, scholarship applications, and the newly created to-do lists for their colleges and universities.”

On the other hand, many seniors are excited to leave the small town of Boulder City and “start-over” as some say. This new discovery not only gives them different opportunities but more freedom. Senior Eden Gomez said, “Boulder has been everything I’ve ever known. I’m excited to escape the bubble and see what’s outside of it. I’m looking forward to the new experiences in college and beyond, but I’ll carry a piece of the experiences and love from Boulder as I take on the next chapter.”

The excitement of getting out into the world is what motivates this class to stay on track and be successful.

The months before graduation are different for everyone, but one thing every senior has in common is the excitement of experiencing a different environment. Post high-school is when many find out who they “truly are”, and find out activities they really love to do. Experiencing high school for the last time is bittersweet. Although the Class of 2025 will miss Boulder City High School and all it has given us, we cannot wait to turn the page of our story and start writing our next chapter.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

bcr default image
Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

Courtesy Dam Short Film Festival The 21st iteration of the Dam Short Film Festival is scheduled ...
Film festival returns for 21st season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past 21 years, Boulder City has hosted the Dam Short Film Festival, which year after year has been ranked as one of the top 100 such festivals in the world.

bcr default image
A sneaky way to spread holiday cheer at King
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

On Saturday, Dec. 14, King Elementary School hosted “The Very Merry Grinchmas,” a holiday event full of festive fun that had more than 200 students and families gathering at Boulder Creek Golf Course for an unforgettable day.

bcr default image
Garrett gears up for second semester
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

The start of a new year is always a time for a fresh start and new opportunities. At Garrett Junior High, it’s the perfect time for our students to set new goals, challenge themselves, and make a plan for what they would like to accomplish.

bcr default image
Checking in on the BCHS chess team
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

Chess is an immersive 1v1 board game that requires high strategies and patience. The rules of chess may seem simple, but it requires deep thinking. Each player has sixteen pieces. These pieces are often black and white so there is no confusion during the match. The white player makes the first move and then from there, the game begins. The goal in these matches is to attack your opponent’s King piece with no way to escape, also known as a checkmate. This will cause the match to end and a win for whoever checkmates. The match can also end with a draw. Consenting to a draw is when there is no way to achieve a checkmate. This year at Boulder City High School, students have decided to take on this challenge of creating a chess team.

bcr default image
A look back at the first half of the year
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

There is so much joy in watching children learning as they grow.

bcr default image
Boulder City schools meet with Legislative Counsel Bureau
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha P. King Elementary

Today, Boulder City High School, Garrett Junior High School, and Martha P. King Elementary School will be visited by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau (LCB).