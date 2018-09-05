Senior Center, Sept. 6

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, broccoli, Caesar salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit cup

▶ Monday: Lemon chicken, wild rice, carrots, fruit, roll

▶ Tuesday: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, bread, fruit cup

▶ Wednesday: Beef pot pie, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Writers group

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

12 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law

10:30 a.m. — Color club

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

1 p.m. —Nevada Legal Services

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

813 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005