Senior Center, Sept. 5

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Senior Center of Boulder City

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday

Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, cantaloupe, roll

▶ Friday

Ravioli, Brussels sprouts, Caesar salad, breadstick, dessert

▶ Monday

Chicken pesto pasta, cauliflower, salad bar, fruit

▶ Tuesday

Meatloaf, rice with gravy, peas, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday

Country ribs, scalloped potatoes, greens, applesauce, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Writers group

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Duplicate bridge/pinochle/bingo

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320