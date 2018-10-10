Senior Center, Oct. 11

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Barbecued pork, au gratin potatoes, collard greens, fruit
▶ Friday: Beef and broccoli, brown rice, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
▶ Monday: Pork chops, stuffing, cauliflower casserole, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Stuffed cabbage, carrots, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Roast beef, potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit, gingerbread
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
11:30 a.m. — City of Boulder City forum
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
12 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10 a.m. — Hand and Foot/canasta
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320