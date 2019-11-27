45°F
Community

Senior Center, Nov. 28

By Boulder City Review
November 27, 2019 - 2:43 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Closed

▶ Friday: Closed

▶ Monday: Crab cake, Parmesan noodles, vegetables, salad bar

▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday: Lemon chicken, wild rice, peas, fruit, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

Closed

▶ Friday

Closed

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

Noon — Library services

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

