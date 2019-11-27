Senior Center, Nov. 28
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Closed
▶ Friday: Closed
▶ Monday: Crab cake, Parmesan noodles, vegetables, salad bar
▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday: Lemon chicken, wild rice, peas, fruit, salad
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
Closed
▶ Friday
Closed
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
Noon — Library services
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320