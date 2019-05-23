Senior Center, May 23

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

▶

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Kielbasa, potato casserole, grilled bell peppers and onions, salad bar, fruit

▶ Friday: Chicken and dumplings, fruit, carrot raisin salad, crackers

▶ Monday: Brunch 10:30-11:30 a.m.: French toast, watermelon, bacon, juice

▶ Tuesday: Tuna on a bed of lettuce, tomato wedges, cottage cheese, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Breaded chicken strip, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, salad, berry cup

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

Center will close at noon

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving course*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320