Senior Center, May 17

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 8 13 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Cabbage rolls, carrots, dinner roll, apple crisp
▶ Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, baked chips, three-bean salad, fruit
▶ Monday: Chili-cheese potato, carrots, banana muffin, yogurt, juice
▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, Brussels sprouts, roll, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, salad bar, cottage cheese, peaches
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Toenail clinic
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class
11 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. —Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320