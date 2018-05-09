Senior Center, May 10

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
■ Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
■ Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
■ Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
■ Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday
Chef salad, tomato bisque, roll/crackers, fruit
▶ Friday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, dessert
▶ Monday
Baked fish, Alfredo pasta, peas, fruit
▶ Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday
Deluxe salad bar, fruit salad, Italian wedding soup
This week’s activities
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
11:30 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. —Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320