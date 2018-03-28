Senior Center, March 29

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, fruit, dessert
▶ Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, pea salad, hummus and crackers, fruit salad
▶ Monday: Ham with scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad, dessert
▶ Tuesday: Sandwich bar, vegetable beef soup, fruit, cottage cheese
▶ Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli salad, bread, peaches
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. —Bingo
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320