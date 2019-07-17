85°F
Community

Senior Center, July 18

By Boulder City Review
July 17, 2019 - 2:03 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, mixed vegetables, cucumber salad, fruit, roll

▶ Friday: Ham steak, macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, fruit, dessert

▶ Monday: Crab cakes, Alfredo pasta, salad bar, mixed vegetables

▶ Tuesday: Country-style pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, greens, applesauce, roll

▶ Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, roll, strawberries

This week’s activities

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

Noon — Cricket phone help

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶  Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class*

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

THE LATEST
(Julie Sprague) Krissy Bishop, left, and Julie Sprague ride along a 7-mile stretch between Fort ...
Historic hoof steps: Posse members ride in tradition of Pony Express
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In her long-sleeved red shirt, brown hat and vest, Julie Sprague followed in the footsteps — or more appropriately hoof steps — of her great-great-grandfather, Elijah Nicholas Wilson, participating in the 2019 Pony Express Re-ride.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 3D printer at the Boulder City Library, 701 Ada ...
Library takes resources to new dimension
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library is entering a different dimension with its new piece of equipment: a 3D printer.

Boulder City Community Club
Club hosting contest for new Doodlebug logo
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The group behind the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, a longtime Boulder City festival, is hosting a contest to design a new logo for the event.

(Patti Diamond) Frozen lemonade concentrate gives marinade a lemony flavor. It’s easy to ...
Add lemony flavor with concentrate
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I’m especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Con Edison Development–Copper Mountain Solar ...
Donation to Celebrate
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Carol Bilodeau is exhibiting her artwork at Boulder City Art Guild's gallery inside the Boulder ...
Community Briefs, July 18
By Boulder City Review Boulder City Review

Gallery to feature Bilodeau’s art

The 19th annual cardboard boat race at the pool takes place Wednesday, July 17, at the municipa ...
Cardboard boats to race Wednesday
By Boulder City Review

The 19th annual cardboard boat races are Wednesday, July 17, and this year’s theme is “Wreck-it Ralph.”

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lake Mead offers miles of shorelines, including bea ...
Boulder’s Best: Great spots to get wet
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Today ushers in a heat wave for Boulder City with temperatures expected to be 107 degrees and higher. To help residents survive the heat, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

 
Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.