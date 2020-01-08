Senior Center, Jan. 9
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Corned beef and cabbage soup, fruit, salad, dessert
▶ Friday: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli casserole, Caesar salad, fruit, roll
▶ Monday: Baked fish, brown rice, butternut squash, green salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, peas, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, vegetable medley, roll, applesauce
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law*
9:30 a.m. — Color club
11:45 a.m. — Boulder Dam Credit Union lunch
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
1 p.m. — Mix and mingle hosted by Lakeview Terrace
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320