Senior Center, Jan. 5-11
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (depending on volunteer availability.)
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $3 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
▶
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Mexican meatloaf, rice, corn, blueberry cobbler, whole wheat roll
▶ Friday: Italian sausage with peppers, pasta, broccoli, salad, banana
▶ Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, lima beans and corn, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll
▶ Wednesday: Pork chop, creamy pasta, cauliflower casserole, cookie
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9 a.m. — Ladies group
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Golden Groceries
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Poker/Rummikub
6 p.m. — Painting class*
▶ Friday
10 a.m. — Chair yoga
11:30 a.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare help
Noon — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Bingo/bridge
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Smartphone class
1 p.m. — Poker
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Grief and loss support
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320