Senior Center, Jan. 5-11

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Senior Center of Boulder City

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (depending on volunteer availability.)

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $3 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

▶

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Mexican meatloaf, rice, corn, blueberry cobbler, whole wheat roll

▶ Friday: Italian sausage with peppers, pasta, broccoli, salad, banana

▶ Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, lima beans and corn, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll

▶ Wednesday: Pork chop, creamy pasta, cauliflower casserole, cookie

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9 a.m. — Ladies group

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Golden Groceries

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Poker/Rummikub

6 p.m. — Painting class*

▶ Friday

10 a.m. — Chair yoga

11:30 a.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare help

Noon — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Bingo/bridge

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Smartphone class

1 p.m. — Poker

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Grief and loss support

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320