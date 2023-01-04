53°F
Community

Senior Center, Jan. 5-11

By Boulder City Review
January 4, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
Senior Center of Boulder City
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (depending on volunteer availability.)

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $3 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Mexican meatloaf, rice, corn, blueberry cobbler, whole wheat roll

Friday: Italian sausage with peppers, pasta, broccoli, salad, banana

Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, lima beans and corn, fruit

Tuesday: Baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll

Wednesday: Pork chop, creamy pasta, cauliflower casserole, cookie

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9 a.m. — Ladies group

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Golden Groceries

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Poker/Rummikub

6 p.m. — Painting class*

Friday

10 a.m. — Chair yoga

11:30 a.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble

Monday

9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare help

Noon — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Bingo/bridge

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Smartphone class

1 p.m. — Poker

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Grief and loss support

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

THE LATEST
New year brings opportunities to ‘do something’
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Happy new year! As we enter 2023, I hope everyone has enjoyed the holidays and is looking forward to the new year. Considerable progress and goal-setting have been happening, and I wanted to share some of that with you.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award ...
Budd honored by city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nat ...
Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Christmas celebration, meal planned
By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

Partnership brings free legal aid for VA claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Veterans Administration and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services have invested time and money into helping veterans get through life. Most veterans can obtain free medical assistance. In thousands of cases, veterans who have been injured while in service are eligible for compensation. Locally, veterans who are disabled can receive automobile parking advantages. Now, a new local service has been announced that will help eligible veterans obtain legal advice.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s burning desire for adventure pays off
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Not all prospectors in Nevada, following the success of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City and numerous other small communities on what the late historian Gerald Higgs called “The Bonanza Road,” were looking for gold, silver, lead, etc. One man in particular, was looking for something that was very useful as a household product of the day.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Dorothy Burns takes a break from her ...
Burns feted at surprise party for 105th birthday
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Dorothy Burns was surprised with a party to celebrate her 105th birthday at Lakeview Terrace on the afternoon of Dec. 7.