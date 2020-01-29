Senior Center, Jan. 30

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Barbecued beef sandwich, corn on the cob, spinach, coleslaw, fruit

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, stuffing with gravy, broccoli, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, spinach, carrots and peas, honeydew, roll

▶ Tuesday: Sandwich bar, tomato bisque, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, pasta, broccoli, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

11 a.m. — HELP of Southern Nevada presentation

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or more information, 702-293-3320.