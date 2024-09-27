Breast Cancer Awareness Month

“When I think about where we were with breast cancer 30 years ago and where we are now, the advances have just been remarkable: better diagnostics, better medical therapy, better surgical therapy, better radiation therapy, and most important, a better understanding of the disease,” said Dr. Larry Norton, founding member, Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than White women. And survival is higher when breast cancer is detected early, in the localized stage, before it has spread outside of the breast to nearby lymph nodes, tissues or organs, or has spread to other parts of the body.

Early detection is key

Diagnostic and 3D mammogram screenings can find breast cancers earlier. Mammograms are the best way for females of average risk to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before the tumor is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

■ Higher Survival Rates: Early detection often catches breast cancer before it has spread, making it easier to treat and increasing the chances of survival.

■ Less Aggressive Treatment: In early stages, breast cancer may require less invasive treatments, like lumpectomies or lower doses of chemotherapy.

■ Better Quality of Life: When detected early, the treatment is often more effective, leading to better long-term outcomes and fewer side effects.

Methods for early detection

■ Self-Examinations: Breast self-exams help individuals notice any changes, lumps, or unusual textures in their breasts.

■ Mammograms: X-ray images of the breast used to detect tumors before they can be felt. Women over 40 or with a family history of breast cancer are often advised to have annual or biannual mammograms.

■ Clinical Breast Exams: Healthcare providers perform these exams during routine check-ups to identify any abnormal lumps.

■ Ultrasounds and MRIs: For women at higher risk (e.g., those with a strong family history), these additional imaging tests may be recommended alongside mammograms.

Genetic Testing: Women with a family history of breast cancer may consider genetic testing for mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, which increase the risk of breast cancer.

In 2021, there were 272,454 new cases of breast cancer reported among U.S. women. For every 100,000 women in the U.S., 134 new female breast cancer cases were reported. In Nevada, there were 2,164 new cases of female breast cancer cases reported for 2021. (cdc.gov).

What causes breast cancer?

Breast cancer develops when cells in the breast tissue grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor. The exact causes of breast cancer aren’t fully understood, but several factors can increase the risk, including:

Generic factors

■ Inherited Gene Mutations: Mutations in certain genes, like BRCA1 and BRCA2, significantly increase the risk of breast or ovarian cancer.

■ Family History: If close relatives, such as your mother, sister, or daughter, have had breast cancer, your risk is higher.

Hormonal and Reproductive Factors

■ Estrogen Exposure: Long-term exposure to estrogen, especially when unbalanced by progesterone, can increase the risk, which can occur with:

■ Early Menstruation: Before age 12.

■ Late Menopause: After age 55.

■ Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Post-menopause use of estrogen and progesterone for long periods may increase the risk.

■ Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Having children later in life (after age 30) or not breastfeeding can increase the risk, while multiple pregnancies and breastfeeding tend to lower it.

Lifestyle Factors

■ Alcohol Consumption

■ Obesity

■ Lack of Physical Activity

■ Environmental Factors

■ Radiation Exposure: Radiation therapy to the chest before age 30 can increase risk.

■ Age, Ethnicity and Gender

■ Age: Most cases occur in women over 50.

■ Black Women: More likely to develop it at a younger age; higher risk for aggressive forms, like triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) which is harder to treat and more likely to recur. Black women also face higher breast cancer mortality rates due to various factors, including healthcare access, socioeconomic status, and tumor biology.

■ Gender: Women are much more likely to develop breast cancer than men, although men can get it too (about 1% of breast cancer cases occur in men).

Random Risk Factors

■ Dense Breast Tissue: Dense tissue can also make tumors harder to detect via mammograms.

■ Previous Breast Cancer: There’s a higher chance it could develop again.

■ Sporadic Mutations: Most breast cancers are the result of random mutations in the cells. These mutations occur by chance, and researchers are still studying why they happen.

While genetic mutations and family history play a significant role, many cases of breast cancer are influenced by a combination of lifestyle, environmental factors, and random genetic mutations.

Schedule a mammogram during the month of October; early detection is the best prevention.