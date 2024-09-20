68°F
King’s enrollment lower than expected this year

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
September 20, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

Each year, the Clark County School District’s Department of Demographics and Zoning creates an enrollment projection for each school. The money that schools use to hire new teachers and purchase supplies over the summer is based on that student enrollment projection.

This year, King was projected to have 392 students, a gradual increase from the approximately 380 students that were enrolled at King at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. Unfortunately, at the end of August, King was 28 students short of that projected enrollment.

What does that mean for our school from a budgetary perspective?

The state provides funding in the amount of $8,100 for each student enrolled at a school. For King the loss of 28 students will impact the school budget by $226,800. As principal, I save money each year to try to guard against such shortfalls. Unfortunately, $226,800 is more than most schools can save as part of a “rainy day” fund.

In an effort to try to decrease the budget shortfall, several parents and community organizations have reached out to help. The first was Jill Lagan with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. She met with me and a group of concerned parents to start a pledge drive. The pledge drive allows Boulder City businesses to make a tax-deductible donation to the Chamber of the Commerce, which will then be turned over to King. In addition to the Chamber, both Rotary groups have invited me to speak or hold meetings to discuss the issue of supporting Boulder City schools when a budget shortfall occurs.

King Elementary School is also holding its annual Fun Run Fundraiser. This year, all money raised will go toward decreasing the budget deficit. With a budget deficit so large there is a possibility that teaching positions would be lost. This is something that we are all trying to avoid.

Over the next few weeks, I will meet with my School Organizational Team, Leadership Council, and Parent Advisory Committee to discuss various ways to reduce our total deficit.

If you would like to support our school through a charitable donation you can reach out to Jill Lagan at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce or through our office at King directly.

I want to thank all of our incredible families, community leaders, and business owners who have already reached out to pledge their support. I consider myself truly lucky to live in a community with such generous and caring individuals.

