Bobcats hitting their stride this year

The halls of Garrett Junior High School are filled with energy and excitement, as we finish our first quarter of the year.

The halls of Garrett Junior High School are filled with energy and excitement, as we finish our first quarter of the year.

Our school is fully staffed, our students are busy learning, and fall sports, along with a variety of clubs and activities are bringing our Bobcat school community together.

Our first Bobcat cross country season is off and running and our dedicated runners have been hitting the ground running. Fourteen Bobcats practice every day to build endurance and stamina. They have two cross country meets under their feet, and one next Tuesday at Mission Hills Park. We are excited to build this program and watch the students develop the skills to go the extra mile!

Bobcats flag football season is in full swing with two competitive teams taking the field in Division 1. The Bobcat boys and Lady Bobcats have been practicing hard, developing their skills, and bringing that Bobcat pride to each game. The teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship make our staff so proud! Coach Pusko and Coach Bennie are excited about the growth of their athletes, and it is awesome to see the community come out and watch them play each week.

At Garrett Junior High, we’ve got something for everyone after school. Students can be a part of different activities and hobbies they already love to do and at the same time, try new things. Each week students can participate in Homework Club, where they can have a quiet space to get help and get their work done. There are also clubs to build your skills and passions, like Bring Your Guitar Club, Band Practice, Game Board Club, Zen Den, Art Club, Craft Club, Cheer and Pom Club, Be Kind Club, PiYo (a blend of Pilates and Yoga), and Equity and Diversity. In addition, we are starting our first Junior Varsity Quiz team, where students will be able to compete with other schools across the district. The 4-H after-school program sponsors these and more, like Explorers of the Deep and they will have field trips to Lake Mead to do experiments and learn. And that’s just the beginning! With so many options, students are exploring interests, meeting new friends, and learning beyond the walls of the classroom.

Garrett Junior High School will observe Respect Week October 7-11, which is an annual initiative across the state of Nevada that highlights efforts to create a safe and respectful learning environment for all staff and students. It is an opportunity to highlight our core beliefs at Garrett of respecting self, school, and community, and our commitment to creating a safe and supportive learning environment where students can learn and teachers can teach.

Garrett Junior High is ready for a busy and fun second quarter. Principal Teemant shared, “We are so proud of our Bobcats and love seeing them involved in so many activities. It’s amazing and fulfilling to see the Bobcat community grow and learn together!”