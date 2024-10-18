54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Military widows, widowers, form new group

By Chuck N. Baker
October 18, 2024 - 1:23 pm
 

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) supervises thousands of benefit programs including many variations on most of them. Veterans and their families can be eligible for “this, that and the other.” But in the case of “other, that and this,” one must go to option one, two or three unless applying under a different section of the definition of “Feature X, Y and Z.” Or something like that. The red tape is unending.

Separate from the government, there are non-profit organizations that provide help and service to select veterans and survivors. Well-known groups such as the VFW, DAV and American Legion, as well as others provide help, as well as certified veteran service officers at the VA. But there are specific groups that help military widows and widowers. They can provide needed help and assistance, as well as camaraderie.

Until recently, there was a national organization called the Society of Military Widows that had a chapter in Nevada. But it is folding due to lack of new members. One of the local leaders, who goes by the name Babbitt, said, “Society of military widows is closing due to not enough people participating any more. All non-profit military service organizations are having that problem, because people are aging out.” Individuals were only eligible to join that group if their spouses’ death was service-connected. “We saw there was a chance the group would go away because it was too inclusive.”

But the local members are in the process of forming their own organization. “In our new group, it doesn’t matter how a military spouse died or when they died. The name is Veteran Widows and Widowers of Nevada.” A recent gathering of the members to plan for the new group was well attended. They will formally organize in January. “We had a good group that met. I was pleasantly surprised. One widow who was there is 95 years old. She is a military retiree, and she brought her daughter, who is also a veteran. Anyone who supports our cause can join.”

While anyone is welcome to join the new group, actual military widows and widowers may be eligible for several types of government pension benefits, including the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) and the VA Survivors Pension. The Department of Defense SBP program provides up to 55 percent of a service member’s retired pay to eligible beneficiaries. The surviving spouse, children, or a disabled dependent may be eligible.

To be eligible for the VA Survivors Pension, a family’s yearly income and net worth must meet certain limits set by Congress. As I’ve noted above, there are many government details that must be adhered to.

For more information Babbitt can be contacted at veteranswidowsNV@gmail.com. An informal lunch meeting is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wildhorse Country Club in Henderson. There are no dues, but lunch is $20. Reservations are required. Full disclosure, I’m a military widower, and I plan to attend. See you there?

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review For nearly eight decades, Grace Community Church has hosted its v ...
Country Store expects big crowd this weekend
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Over the last seven-plus decades, Grace Community Church’s Country Store has gone from a simple bake sale to one of the largest yard sales in the area.

bcr default image
Record attendance at annual fall Spooktacular festival
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha P. King Elementary

Each year, Martha P. King and Andrew J. Mitchell host our annual Spooktacular Event during the month of October. The Spooktacular is a fall festival open to all families living in the Boulder City community. The event boasts trunk or treating, food from Vinnie’s Pizza, a spooky garden walk, carnival games, and a community cakewalk.

bcr default image
Bobcats hitting their stride this year
Melanie Teemant

The halls of Garrett Junior High School are filled with energy and excitement, as we finish our first quarter of the year.

Photo by Norma Vally Trimming trees keeps them healthy and keeps the property safe from falling ...
Trimming keeps trees healthy, property safe
By Norma Vally

Oh, how we love the cooling shade from a glorious tree, especially during this exceptionally hot Indian summer. With deciduous (leaf dropping) trees well through their growing season, it’s now that we find overgrown branches hanging over or hitting houses, encroaching on neighbors’ property, entangling power/cable lines, etc.

bcr default image
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Special to the Boulder City Review

“When I think about where we were with breast cancer 30 years ago and where we are now, the advances have just been remarkable: better diagnostics, better medical therapy, better surgical therapy, better radiation therapy, and most important, a better understanding of the disease,” said Dr. Larry Norton, founding member, Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review This year’s inductees into the Boulder City Golden Eagle Hall o ...
Eight inducted into Hall of Fame
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has had a long history of success when it comes to its sports programs and athletes, as evident by the somewhat-new Eagle sign entering town, which touts the school’s 134 team state championships.

bcr default image
King’s enrollment lower than expected this year
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Each year, the Clark County School District’s Department of Demographics and Zoning creates an enrollment projection for each school. The money that schools use to hire new teachers and purchase supplies over the summer is based on that student enrollment projection.

bcr default image
Health registries available at VA
By Chuck N. Baker

Most Americans (the adults, anyway) are aware that in the 1960s and early 70s the U.S. military doused service people in Vietnam and environs with poison chemicals that caused many illnesses and death.

Brooke Parkin
Best BMX in the Silver State
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos courtesy Anabel Smith