Senior Center, Feb. 22

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, Monterey vegetables, fruit, cookie
▶ Friday: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, crackers, fruit
▶ Monday: Veal with rice pilaf, roasted Brussels sprouts, salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Chili cheese baked potato, carrots, banana muffin, yogurt, juice
▶ Wednesday: Birthday chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, gingerbread dessert
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong/bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320