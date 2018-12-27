Senior Center, Dec. 27

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶Thursday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, baked squash, salad, fruit
▶Friday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, cake
▶Monday: Chicken pot pie, salad bar plate, fruit
▶Tuesday: Closed
▶Wednesday: Pork chops, stuffing with gravy, peas, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶Tuesday
Closed
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
Noon — Library information
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320