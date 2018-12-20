Senior Center, Dec. 20

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Italian wedding soup, sandwich bar, fruit

▶ Friday: Christmas lunch: Roast with grilled onions and mushrooms, twice-baked potato, cauliflower and broccoli au gratin, rolls, dessert

▶ Monday: Brunch: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Closed

▶ Wednesday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

11:30 a.m. — Holiday party

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

The center closes at noon.

▶ Tuesday

Closed

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320