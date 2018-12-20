Senior Center, Dec. 20

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Italian wedding soup, sandwich bar, fruit
▶ Friday: Christmas lunch: Roast with grilled onions and mushrooms, twice-baked potato, cauliflower and broccoli au gratin, rolls, dessert
▶ Monday: Brunch: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Closed
▶ Wednesday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
11:30 a.m. — Holiday party
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
The center closes at noon.
▶ Tuesday
Closed
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320