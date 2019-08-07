80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Senior Center, Aug. 8

By Boulder City Review
August 7, 2019 - 2:23 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

Thursday: Roast beef, ham, wings, potatoes, rice, green beans, carrots, roll, dessert

Friday: Chicken burgers, baked beans, carrots

Monday: Chili, cornbread, green salad, ambrosia

Tuesday: Chicken breast on a mandarin orange salad, cottage cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed spinach, fruit cup

This week’s activities:

Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law*

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Boulder Dam Brewing Co. offers several kinds of ...
Boulder’s Best: Dam cool places to get a drink
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When the temperature is high, a nice cold beverage is a great way to cool down. As Boulder City and Clark County have been under excessive heat warnings lately and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the foreseeable future, we here at the Boulder City Review have compiled a list of some of the best places in town to survive the heat by having a drink.

(Norma Vally) PVC pipes are ideal for creating custom racks to hold totes and cubbies to help c ...
Cure clutter with custom PVC racks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With back to school upon us, now is a great time to get our homes ready to wrangle all the extra school stuff that typically finds its way strewn about the house. Here’s a do-it-yourself project perfect for organizing, well, just about anything because you determine the size and spacing of the bins or totes.

(Patti Diamond) By preparing breakfast kits in advance and freezing them, the morning chaos bef ...
Breakfast kits save money, time
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What the heck? Didn’t summer just start? I just realized school starts Monday.

Names in the News, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

David graduates from Fort Lewis College

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Monkey is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua in need of a new home. Monk ...
Community Briefs, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

Mayor to speak at Democrats’ meeting

(Boulder City Art Guild) Erynn Knowles, who painted this cactus in bloom, will be among the app ...
Expo to showcase ‘Artists in Action’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The chance to learn more about the creative process artists use will highlight Saturday’s Artists in Action expo.

(Boulder Dam Credit Union) Boulder Dam Credit Union is presenting a one-day Women’s Lead ...
Retreat aims to foster women’s leadership skills
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder Dam Credit Union is fostering leadership skills in women by offering a special one-day retreat focusing on issues that will help them succeed.

(Southwest Gas) Marita Rhinehart, second from left, from Emergency Aid of Boulder City attended ...
‘Pack’ event benefits Emergency Aid
By Boulder City Review

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is one of 10 Southern Nevada food banks benefiting from Southwest Gas’ community initiatives to help tackle hunger issues facing residents.