Senior Center, Aug. 8
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶Thursday: Roast beef, ham, wings, potatoes, rice, green beans, carrots, roll, dessert
▶ Friday: Chicken burgers, baked beans, carrots
▶ Monday: Chili, cornbread, green salad, ambrosia
▶ Tuesday: Chicken breast on a mandarin orange salad, cottage cheese, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed spinach, fruit cup
This week’s activities:
▶Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Party bridge
12:30 p.m. — American mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law*
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Commodities*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320