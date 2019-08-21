86°F
Community

Senior Center, Aug. 22

By Boulder City Review
August 21, 2019 - 3:23 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday

Fish and chips, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, dessert

▶ Friday

Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit

▶ Monday

Beef tacos, corn, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit

▶ Tuesday

Barbecue chicken, baked squash, cucumber salad, biscuit, fruit

▶ Wednesday

Pork loin, wild rice, vegetables, salad bar, fruit, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Rummikub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class*

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center's website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.