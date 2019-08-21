Senior Center, Aug. 22
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday
Fish and chips, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, dessert
▶ Friday
Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit
▶ Monday
Beef tacos, corn, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit
▶ Tuesday
Barbecue chicken, baked squash, cucumber salad, biscuit, fruit
▶ Wednesday
Pork loin, wild rice, vegetables, salad bar, fruit, roll
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Party bridge
12:30 p.m. — American mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — Rummikub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class*
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320