Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8-3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $3 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.* Meal passes are available for your convenience at the receptionist’s desk.
This Week’s Lunch Menu:
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
Monday: Spaghetti, Italian green beans, Caesar salad, fruit
Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed sweet potatoes, chef’s cut vegetables, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Baked fish, wild rice, Capri vegetables, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
n Thursday
Closed
n Friday
Closed
n Sunday
10 a.m. — United Methodist Church of Boulder City
n Monday
10:30 a.m. — Boulder City Hospital tour of renovations
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong
1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble/bingo/woodcarving
n Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Medicare questions with John Chase
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
n Wednesday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam/bingo
1 p.m. — Community Club board
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320