Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8-3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $3 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.* Meal passes are available for your convenience at the receptionist’s desk.

This Week’s Lunch Menu:

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Monday: Spaghetti, Italian green beans, Caesar salad, fruit

Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed sweet potatoes, chef’s cut vegetables, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Baked fish, wild rice, Capri vegetables, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

n Thursday

Closed

n Friday

Closed

n Sunday

10 a.m. — United Methodist Church of Boulder City

n Monday

10:30 a.m. — Boulder City Hospital tour of renovations

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Asian mahjong

1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble/bingo/woodcarving

n Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Medicare questions with John Chase

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

n Wednesday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Open music jam/bingo

1 p.m. — Community Club board

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320