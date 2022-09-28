Seen on Scene: At the Würst Festival

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, left, and Dr. Robert Merrell grilled bratwursts and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 24, during the annual Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Funds from the event are used to underwrite the drug and alcohol-free graduation celebration for Boulder City High School seniors.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club members Lou Krumm, left, and Tami McKay helped register people to bid on the silent and live auctions at the Wurst Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Bicentennial Park in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) William Tessmer, a volunteer with Boulder City Police Department, and Sgt. Craig Tomao helped keep the peace at Saturday’s, Sept. 24, Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary in Bicentennial Park in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Helping sell and prepare food for Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, were, from left, Bernie Schultz, Lori Merrell and Mugsy Schultz.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A 1977 Volkswagen Westfalia was among the vehicles on display at the Wurst Dam Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, presented by Boulder City Cruisin’ Association as part of the annual Wurst Festival. Eric Arnold of Las Vegas said he has owned the camper van for about 20 years.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A 1957 Pontiac Safari was among the vehicles on display at the Wurst Dam Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, presented by Boulder City Cruisin’ Association as part of the annual Wurst Festival.

