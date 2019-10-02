Seen on Scene: At the Würst Festival

◀ Cyndy Anderson, president of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, shows off one of the golf carts that were featured in the live auction during the club’s 23rd annual Würst Festival.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cyndy Anderson, president of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, shows off one of the golf carts that were featured in the live auction during the club’s 23rd annual Wurst Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Bicentennial Park.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michael Varner, left, of Boulder City shares some of the history and mechanics of his 1923 Studebaker four-door sedan with Joel Harris, center, and Eric Barcus, both of Boulder City, during the Wurst Dam Car Show presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association during the 23rd annual Wurst Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Wilbur Square. Varner said he bought the car, which is completely original, to make memories with his grandchildren and allow others to experience what it’s like to sit in a car built in 1923.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kailea Rasmussen, 6, and Kyra Stevens, 9, both of Boulder City, enjoy having their picture taken in the kids zone at the 23rd annual Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Ruhl, from left, Amy Gebhart and Ken “Mugsy” Schultz were part of the crew serving bratwurst and hot dog lunches during the 23rd annual Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Bicentennial Park.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mike Pacini has a little fun while serving as DJ during the 23rd annual Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Bicentennial Park. He also provided the entertainment and music for the evening’s street dance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of cars of all makes, models and years were on display during the Wurst Dam Car Show, part of the activities at the Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club on Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) People place bids on a variety of items during the silent auction at the 23rd annual Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Bicentennial Park.

